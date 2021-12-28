UMass requiring COVID-19 booster for students, staff across five-campus system

Officials said UMass President Marty Meehan recently told 320 employees in his office that they’re required to get a booster as soon as “reasonably possible” once they become eligible. The eligibility begins six months after the Pfizer or Moderna two-shot regimens and two months after the J&J single shot.

The requirement covers all 75,000 students and 18,000 faculty and staff members across the system, and follows a prior requirement implemented in the fall for members of the university system to get inoculated with the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to the statement.

The University of Massachusetts will require all students and staff across its sprawling five-campus system to receive a COVID-19 booster “in the coming months,” UMass said Tuesday in a statement.

Advertisement

The statement said UMass Amherst, UMass Dartmouth, and UMass Chan Medical School have made “similar announcements,” and that UMass Boston and UMass Lowell have informed students of the requirement and are discussing implementation with staff unions as well.

“Vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19,” Meehan said in the release. “The data are clear that vaccination protects us against severe illness and death. I urge everyone to get vaccinated and, as soon as they are eligible, get a booster.”

University officials said employees granted a religious or medical exemption from the initial vaccination requirement are exempt from the booster policy.

The UMass system joins other area colleges and universities in requiring booster shots. Schools requiring boosters include Northeastern University, Bentley University, Boston College, and Emerson College, the Globe reported earlier this month.

“Getting your booster shot will not only give you added protection against contracting COVID-19 or becoming seriously ill, but will also help you to prevent spreading the virus to family members, colleagues and friends,” Bentley said in a recent statement, adding that 94 percent of the campus community will be eligible for a booster by the beginning of the spring semester.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.