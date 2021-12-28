Get the lead out

Thank you for Christian Hoover and Austin Frakt’s excellent piece, “Another harm from guns: Lead exposure” (Opinion, Dec. 20). For too long, the dispersion of lead from the use of guns has been ignored. Lead harms executive decision-making — our ability to form good judgments. This has been well established with studies based on brain imaging, epidemiology, and an understanding of biochemical processes. Reducing mental and emotional capacity, it’s safe to say, is a bad thing to combine with the capacity to administer lethal force. Second, while we all know that lead hurts children especially, it is worse for adults than we seem to recognize. It damages the heart and other key organs as well as the brain. It’s wrong for us to continue spreading lead; we need to clean lead-contaminated places as well as switch to alternatives.

Rick Reibstein