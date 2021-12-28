Individual accountability alone won’t change things at Soldiers’ Home

Your editorial on accountability for the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home deaths substitutes the punishment of individuals for the full, forward-looking accountability for a system failure that would illuminate chronic weaknesses (“Soldiers’ Home deaths demand clarity, accountability,” Dec. 18). Funding, staffing, hiring, procedures, supervision, communication, training — all played a role and will be left in place long after any administrators are punished.

If we want a safe environment in these facilities, it isn’t enough to go down and in to find the malfunctioning individual; we also have to go up and out to understand the conditions and influences that shaped his or her choices. We need full, transparent, all-stakeholders “event reviews,” not simple “performance reviews” of a staffer or two.