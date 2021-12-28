A plea for civility — and kindness

These are not problems that schools or families can solve alone. Rather, we will overcome these challenges only if we come together and work collectively on solutions. On behalf of the students of the Commonwealth, and as we enter a critical holiday season, we urge everyone to do their part.

The reopening of all public schools this fall brought much-needed stability to the lives of our students, families, and educators. Despite reaching this critical milestone, we are seeing evidence of distress in our schools and communities. This includes some incidents of offensive and unacceptable behavior emerging across the nation and here in Massachusetts.

This begins with a personal commitment to respect. As adults, we must model for our young people the attitudes and behaviors that promote civil discourse and respectful disagreement. During these difficult times, each of us can contribute simply by acting with kindness to one another.

At the same time, we must continue to invest in the resources and services that our students need to get back on track — academically, socially, and emotionally. While we cannot expect our young people to recover overnight, we can provide access to a range of mental health services and other critical supports, both in and out of school.

For the sake of the educational community and our children and families, let us all — parents, teachers, and administrators — recommit to working together in peaceful, productive ways. As we look ahead to 2022, we have an important opportunity to act with respect and focus on the essential work of teaching and learning to support the students of the Commonwealth.

Thanks to all for your efforts in these difficult times, and for your commitment to the crucial work of supporting our schools and districts.

Jeffrey C. Riley

Commissioner, Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

Glenn Koocher

Executive Director, Massachusetts Association of School Committees

Thomas Scott

Executive Director, Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents

Robert Baldwin

Executive Director, Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association and Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association



