Toking and driving just isn’t cool

Unfortunately Massachusetts laws on impaired driving are badly in need of an update. Five years after voters here legalized the sale and use of recreational marijuana, state law has yet to catch up, clarifying what constitutes drugged driving, and updating penalties for refusing to submit to testing that would identify potential impairment from marijuana use.

What it shouldn’t mean is combining either with getting behind the wheel. That’s just common sense. But there are times when common sense flies out the driver’s side window — and that’s when the law comes in.

As New Year’s Eve approaches, thoughts turn to fireworks and partying — yes, even among the pandemic weary — perhaps especially among the pandemic weary. And partying may mean a glass of champagne for some or a toke for others, now that such toking is legal, or maybe both.

And while an open can of beer in a car is on its face a violation of the state’s so-called open container law, there is no similar law relative to marijuana, giving rise to the all too common sight of drivers taking a puff or two behind the wheel.

For reasons that sociologists and psychologists will be examining for years to come, the pandemic has increased a variety of risky behaviors, drug-impaired driving among them, according to a recent report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). That adds a sense of urgency to a long-delayed upgrade of the state’s impaired driving laws.

There was a time Massachusetts lawmakers realized the importance of pairing the state’s brisk new business in marijuana with a legal framework that would keep its highways safe from drug-impaired drivers. A Special Commission on Operating Under the Influence reported back to the Legislature on Jan. 1, 2019, recommending more than a dozen changes in the law including extending the open container law to marijuana, adopting an implied consent law for chemical tests for impairment and the penalty of a license suspension for refusal, and actually codifying that THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana, does indeed impair the ability to operate a vehicle. It also recommended that the horizontal gaze nystagmus field sobriety test, which involves gauging jerky eye movements, be legally recognized as a way of detecting impairment.

Governor Charlie Baker filed a bill that same month that contained all of those provisions. Then the pandemic hit, and lawmakers dealt with a few essential pieces of business and called it a session. Baker refiled the bill this year, naming it this time for State Trooper Thomas Clardy, killed in 2016 during a routine traffic stop on the Massachusetts Turnpike when he was struck by another driver. That driver, who since then was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and homicide by reckless driving, was found to have THC in his blood at the time but was acquitted of driving while impaired. The judge found that mere proof of consumption did not prove intoxication.

The NHTSA, which has been tracking highway safety data during the pandemic, found in an interim report on cases involving “seriously or fatally injured road users” who were brought to five trauma centers, including one on Worcester, “almost two-thirds of drivers tested positive for at least one active drug, including alcohol, marijuana, or opioids between mid-March and mid-July [of 2020]. The proportion of drivers testing positive for opioids nearly doubled after mid-March, compared to the previous 6 months, while marijuana prevalence increased by about 50 percent.”

The problem, now clearly identified as a growing one, is not going to go away on its own. Other states that legalized the use of recreational marijuana realized that early on and dealt with it. According to the National Conference on State Legislatures, 12 states, including neighboring Rhode Island, have zero tolerance laws for certain drugs, including THC. Five states have specific per se laws for THC, ranging between 2 nanograms and 5 nanograms. Colorado has a “reasonable inference” law for 5 nanograms or above.

The bill now before the Judiciary Committee is not nearly as detailed as those but would create a legal framework for tackling — and hopefully deterring — impaired driving.

“Simply put, this legislation would put operating under the influence of drugs on par in terms of enforcement and prosecution with operating under the influence of liquor,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason told the Judiciary Committee earlier this month.

Surely when the Legislature resumes formal sessions next month, the committee can find the time to actually act on the bill.

Meanwhile, for those inclined to try to take advantage of any existing fuzziness in state law over this holiday weekend, there is still the sobering reality that those national statistics were from trauma centers — and no one wants to start 2022 as a statistic.

