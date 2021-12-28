Ayla Abban stepping up on and off the ice for Duxbury girls’ hockey

Early on, Abban has once again proven her mettle with nine goals in five games.

To go from being an underclassman in a strange, COVID-shortened season to the captain’s role as a junior would be quite the adjustment for any player. For Duxbury, however, there’s no one better to take on the challenge than Ayla Abban .

She has been star on the left wing on the Dragons’ top line since her freshman year. But Duxbury coach Dan Najarian was well aware of her scoring prowess long before she showed up for her first day of tryouts.

Najarian first coached Abban when she was 10, and was eagerly anticipating her arrival.

“I’ve coached Ayla in a variety of forms since U10s,” Najarian said. “So I kind of knew what I was getting when she came in freshman year.”

Abban’s first game in the Duxbury jersey was an “a-ha” moment for Najarian and his assistants. After a long bus ride to Arlington, Abban took the ice with her new linemates and gutted one out in front of the net to score her first high school goal.

“I think all of us looked at that point and said OK, she’s going to be able to do what she’s been doing at the lower levels at this level,” Najarian recalled.

Her tally in Arlington was just the start.

To date, the left-shot, 5-foot-7 Abban has piled up 72 points in 43 games played. Her ability to find the back of the net is unrivaled, and Abban’s impressive stats are a direct result of the hard work she puts in at practice each day, a detail that does not go unnoticed by her teammates nor her coaches.

Said linemate Lily Sparrow: “Ayla is the hardest working player on the ice no matter what; her skills and hustle are unmatched, and it easily makes her stand out from other players.”

“Since day one her freshman year, she has been my hardest-working player,” added Najarian.

Her offseason work has been a large factor in her development as a player. Abban plays year round for the Bay State Breakers, a club hockey team out of Kingston, as well as a number of tournament teams that compete in the summer.

“I just try to get on the ice whenever I can when I’m in the offseason so that I can start off strong when I’m in season,” said Abban.

Her scoring ability and shifty moves have been hallmarks from a young age. Her father, Jerry, played at Hanover High, then New Hampshire College. Her brother, Brady (Duxbury, ‘21) skated for the Dragons. And their uncle, Jonathan, is the longtime boys’ coach at Hanover. And their mother Heather (née Williams), played soccer at Siena.

Her leadership skills, however, have been carefully honed over the past year.

“She used to get involved in some extracurricular activities that would land her in the penalty box, but I think she realized that as a leader, she’s much more valuable on the ice than she is sitting in the penalty box,” Najarian said.

Toward the end of her sophomore season, Abban said she became more of a vocal leader in the locker room, which made the adjustment to captaincy less daunting. She cites the supportive nature of her teammates as helping her become comfortable as a leader. As Abban’s confidence has blossomed, her connection with her teammates and her ability to lead has grown tenfold.

“I think throughout the years, I’ve definitely become more confident,” said Abban.

“She has definitely opened up more now that she is a junior,” added Sparrow. “The energy she brings to the team is one of our most important factors in our wins. She can rally the whole team in between periods.”

Najarian summed up her contributions simply.

“She shows up every day. She’s got a smile on her face. She loves to be at the rink. She loves to score goals and she loves to see her teammates score goals,” said Najarian. “She has a very bright future.”

Ice chips

▪ This might be the year for Acton-Boxborough.

After a few years of middle-of-the-pack play from A-B, longtime coach Brian Fontas has his 3-0 team ready to contend for the DCL/MVC Large title.

”We’ve been young the last few years,” said Fontas, in his 23rd season.

“We have a little older of a team this year and I was hopeful that we would play well, and we have.”

The calling card has been their defense. Sophomores Allison Corrieri and Lily Vaughan and freshman Caroline Justicz shore up a formidable blue line in front of senior Max Anderson, who returns after a year away from the team. A-B has yielded one goal in three games, with shutouts against Shrewsbury and Methuen/Tewksbury.

”To shut out both of those teams was big for us,” said Fontas.

Fontas also credits his defense for generating offense.

“They have five of our seven goals this season. I haven’t had that in a long time.”

Senior Cailey Ryan is a key cog for their fast offensex. Between his team and their DCL/MVC league mates, Fontas thinks the winter is going to be chock full of fantastic hockey.

“I think it’s going to be a great second half, with a lot of one-or-two goal games, especially with the addition of Shrewsbury this year.”

This upcoming week of action includes two games dedicated to meaningful community causes.

▪ On Sunday, Brookline hosts Marblehead in a Hockey Fights Cancer “pink in the rink” game at Boston University’s Walter Brown Arena. The Brookline program has been deeply impacted by cancer over the past decade, giving this event special meaning every year.

The annual Colleen Ritzer game, featuring Andover and Beverly/Danvers, is Monday night at 7 p.m. at Endicott College’s Bourque Arena. Ritzer, who was killed in 2013, hailed from Andover and taught at Danvers High. The game benefits the Colleen Ritzer Scholarship Fund, which helps students from each town who are pursuing a career in education.

Games of the Week

Wednesday, Malden Catholic at Beverly/Danvers, 2 p.m. — Undefeated Malden Catholic (3-0) is surging, but faces a tough test against Beverly/Danvers, which bounced back from its overtime loss against Marblehead with a 6-2 victory over Medford/Malden.

Wednesday, Barnstable at Sandwich, 4:30 p.m. — Barnstable has started slowly, with just one game so far, a convincing 7-2 victory over Martha’s Vineyard. The Red Hawks get back on the ice on Wednesday against Cape & Islands League foe Sandwich (2-0), which blanked Scituate 6-0 in its last outing.

Wednesday, Winthrop at Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading, 5:15 p.m. — A tough Northeastern Conference tilt will close out 2021 for two of the strongest teams of the early season. Winthrop (3-0) came through with an impressive edging of Marblehead last week, while the Peabody co-op (3-1) has been off the ice since the 18th.

Thursday, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake at Canton, 2:30 p.m. — A busy week ahead for Canton (1-1), which is scheduled to play a tough Winchester squad Wednesday and follow it up Thursday with a home date against a Whitman-Hanson (1-1) team with offensive firepower.

Saturday, Arlington at Woburn, 4 p.m. — Fourth-ranked Arlington (2-0) served notice right before the holiday break began with a 4-1 victory over St. Mary’s. In their first action in 12 days, they face Woburn (3-1), who can never be counted out, especially at their home O’Brien Rink.

Correspondent Kat Cornetta contributed to this story.





Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.