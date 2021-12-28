Bruins’ Brad Marchand blasts NHL, NHLPA: ‘Let the players make their choice’ about the Olympics

“Let the players make their choice,” Marchand continued, adding that it would be “not a problem” for him to forfeit pay while at the Olympics.

In a Twitter post following Bruins practice Tuesday, Marchand wrote: “The NHL and NHLPA can change the rules of the CBA to add a taxi squad so that they don’t miss any games and don’t lose any money … yet they can’t do a taxi squad during the Olympics so they can honor the agreement they made so the NHL players can go … please tell me that’s not [expletive].”

Brad Marchand continues to voice his displeasure about missing the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Advertisement

The Bruins’ leading scorer (11 goals and 27 points in 21 games) was expected to be one of the selections for Team Canada, but the NHL and NHLPA announced Dec. 22 they were pulling out, citing the recent uptick in COVID cases around the league.

This would have been Marchand’s first Olympics. Marchand, who turns 34 in May, may not get another chance.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, Marchand was pointedly critical of the NHL.

“I know, at the end of the day, they don’t care about the Olympics,” he said, noting that players work “their entire lives” for the chance to play in the Games. “They don’t make money on it, and ultimately it’s a business — and we’re an asset. Let’s just call a spade a spade.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.