EMass girls’ hockey: Woburn’s Maddie Soderquist headlines Players of the Week

Maddie Sidman, Plymouth — In her first career start, the freshman made 48 saves to shut out Pembroke in a 1-0 win last Wednesday.

Madison Terry, Central Catholic — The senior forward scored two goals in the Raiders’ 5-2 victory over Waltham.

Bailey Lower, Nantucket — A four-goal outburst by the sophomore forward lifted her team to a 5-4 edging of West Bridgewater/East Bridgewater.

Maddie Soderquist, Woburn — Last year’s standout eighth grader for the Tanners keeps her scoring pace with a hat trick in a 4-1 win against Wakefield last week.

Maggie Lynch, Quincy/North Quincy — In a 4-3 edging of Hanover, the junior forward was key, leading her team with two goals and two assists.