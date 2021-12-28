Former finalist Dominic Thiem withdraws from Australian Open

Still regaining his form from a wrist injury, former finalist Dominic Thiem announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing from the Australian Open and will instead begin his 2022 season in South America. Thiem said he had a “slight setback” in his preparation but is “now feeling well again.” “I will start the season in South America at the Cordoba Open in Argentina, end of January, and therefore I will not play this year at the Australian Open,” Thiem said. “I will miss the Australian fans but I will be back in 2023. “My wrist is in optimal conditions and I am practicing normally with a very good intensity,” Thiem added. “We believe this is the right decision in order to have a good return to competition.” Thiem was hurt in June while playing in the Mallorca Open and also missed Wimbledon and the US Open. The Australian Open begins Jan. 17. Thiem reached the final in Melbourne in 2020, losing to Novak Djokovic .

Clayton Tune and the Houston Cougars punctuated an impressive season with a win in Southeastern Conference country. Jake Herslow caught a 26-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass from Tune with 3:27 left to help lift No. 21 Houston to a 17-13 victory over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl in front of a mostly orange-and-blue crowd at Protective Stadium. The Cougars (12-2) marched 80 yards in eight plays to cap the third season in program history with at least 12 wins. They snapped a four-game bowl losing streak and won 12 of their final 13 games, the only loss after the opener coming to No. 4 Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said this win was similar to “some other ones that we’ve had this year.” “Just a bunch of guys that fight hard and win,” Holgorsen said. “Basically, winning this game solidified this 2021 football team at the University of Houston as a great football team.” The Tigers (6-7) went in the opposite direction at the end of coach Bryan Harsin’s first season. They ended with five straight losses for the first time in 71 years and dropped their third bowl game in a row.

Air Force uses rare passing game to win First Responder Bowl

Haaziq Daniels threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others as Air Force beat Louisville 31-28 in the First Responder Bowl. Daniels completed 9 of 10 passes for a season-high 252 yards, leading a triple-option offense that came into the game averaging an FBS-best 340.8 rushing yards and the second-fewest passing yards at 82.5 per game. Brandon Lewis had touchdown catches of 64 and 61 yards for the Falcons (10-3), finishing with five receptions for a career-high 172 yards. That’s the most receiving yardage for an Air Force player this season and the most ever in the Falcons’ 28 bowl games.

HOCKEY

Lightning star Point back after missing 14 games with injury

Tampa Bay Lightning star center Brayden Point will return to the lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury. Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde made the announcement after the team’s morning skate. Lalonde is filling in for coach Jon Cooper, who is in COVID-19 protocols. In addition to Cooper, goalies Andrei Vasilevskiy and Brian Elliott, defensemen Mikhail Sergachev, and forward Anthony Cirelli are among six players in Covid-19 protocols. Point was hurt Nov. 20 in a game against New Jersey when he crashed hard into the end boards during the third period. He favored his left arm and shoulder afterward but stayed in the game. After practice on Monday, Point said the injury turned out to be more than just a sore shoulder. Point led the NHL in goals (14) for the second consecutive year in last season’s playoffs, helping Tampa Bay win back-to-back Stanley Cups. Maxime Lagace, recalled from Syracuse of the AHL, will start in goal. He is 7-8-1 with a 3.69 goals-against-average in 18 career NHL games. The 28-year-old Lagace last played in the NHL on May 8, 2021, with Pittsburgh when he made 29 saves against Buffalo to get his first shutout in his lone appearance of the season.