Foxborough girls’ basketball survives Needham rally after defensive refocus

“Third quarter, we started relaxing a little bit, especially on our help defense, and they were hitting some threes, so we weren’t really getting out to contest as often as much as we should have,” Downs said.

The Warriors built up a 38-23 lead midway through the third quarter, only for the Rockets to rally with a 13-0 run. Foxborough coach Lisa Downs reinforced a focus on help defense, and her team ultimately closed out the road win.

The Foxborough girls’ basketball team picked up a statement 52-47 win over Needham on Tuesday, but the nonleague victory did not come easy.

“I think our defense could have been a little bit better,” she added, “but I’m happy with it overall, considering we haven’t played a whole bunch of games so far this year.”

Senior forward Hannah Blake spearheaded the effort for Foxborough (3-1), dissecting the Needham zone with mid-range jumpers and cerebral passes, finishing with a game-high 21 points.

“She definitely has range,” Downs said. “And that’s a better shot for her. I think she feels more comfortable there sometimes than even underneath the basket, because she does have a really nice open shot there.”

“[I was] just following the ball and looking for open spots,” Blake said. “I was just being patient and waiting for the right shots.”

Freshman guard Kailey Sullivan added 14 points and sophomore Camryn Collins tallied 9 along with her relentless defensive activity.

For the Rockets, senior Alina Ouligian scored 17 in a losing effort.

Bishop Feehan 78, Attleboro 41 — Senior captains Camryn Fauria (19 points) and Lydia Mordarski (17 points) led the Shamrocks (5-0), and freshman Charlotte Adams-Lopez chipped in 15 points in the nonleague win.

Bourne 33, Fairhaven 31 — Junior forward Hannah Wenzel and senior guard Nora Barmashi each scored 8 points, as the Canalwomen (3-1) earned a division win in the South Coast (Small).

Central Catholic 62, North Andover 27 — The No. 6 Raiders (2-1) picked up a convincing nonleague win at home behind 18 points and 11 rebounds from sophomore Ashley Dinges.

Dracut 71, Lowell Catholic 28 — Junior guard Ashlee Talbot logged 17 points and 5 steals as the Middies used a 28-6 first quarter to open with a win in the first round of the Edmund Murphy Winter Classic.

Durfee 59, Taunton 53 — Senior guard Mackenzie Carreiro guided the Hilltoppers (2-2) to a nonconference win with her team-high 23 points.

Duxbury 38, Notre Dame (Hingham) 35 — Junior Amanda Donovan scored 14 points, sophomore Molly Donovan added 11, and senior captain Cara Cass was active defensively, powering the Dragons (4-1) to a home win over the Cougars (1-2). NDA led, 22-20, at halftime, but Duxbury took a 32-31 edge into the fourth and found a way late. Cass came up with a key steal with 14 seconds remaining to help preserve the win. Eighth-grader Elle Orlando paced the Cougars with 15 points.

Lynn Classical 80, Lynn Tech 29 — Junior Akiyah Brown paced the Rams (4-0) with 14 points in the semifinals of the Boverini Tournament at Lynn English High.

Monomoy 47, Nauset 44 — Helen DiGiovanni’s 14-point performance propelled the Sharks (3-3) past Nauset (1-5) in a Cape & Islands League overtime win. Caroline DiGiovanni posted 11 points, and Melissa Velasquez scored 9 points.

Newton North 49, Newton South 31 — Abigail Wright notched 16 points to help lift the Tigers (2-3) to victory in the first round of the Garden City Tournament. Newton North faces Millbury in the championship Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

North Attleborough 41, Holliston 38 — A team-high 14 points from senior Summer Doherty sparked a close win for the Red Rocketeers (2-3) in opening game of the Taunton Holiday Classic. Senior Taylor McMath scored 8 points.

Norwell 60, Milford 40 — Junior Grace Oliver dominated with 29 points and 17 rebounds to power the Clippers (5-0) to the first-round win in the Edmund Murphy Winter Classic in Dracut.

Oliver Ames 61, Walpole 37 — The host Tigers (3-1) had just seven healthy players, but Caroline Peper was immense with a 19-point, 4-block, 4-steal performance and Jasmyn Cooper delivered 16 points and 12 rebounds -- draining all eight of her free-throw attempts -- in the nonleague win over Walpole. OA led, 27-22, at the half.

Whitman-Hanson 60, Episcopal School (Fla.) 22 — Senior captain Lauren Dunn scored 18 points, and Megan Stone tallied 12 rebounds as the Panthers (4-0) limited Episcopal to 13 first-half points in the Father Lopez Tournament in Daytona.

Boys’ basketball

St. Mary’s 57, Lynn English 49 — In a cagey matchup between city rivals, the 11th-ranked Spartans (4-1) pulled out an emotional victory over No. 7 English in the first round of the Walter Boverini Tournament.

In latest edition of the rivalry, the gym at English was packed and the intensity ramped up.

“They’ve been a terrific program for the last few years,” St. Mary’s coach David Brown said. “Coming here we knew it was going to be a dogfight.”

A dogfight might have been an understatement. In the third quarter, English sophomore Josh Anderson squared up with St. Mary’s senior Henri Miraka. Both received technical fouls, and the two teams jawed for all 32 minutes.

St. Mary’s (4-1) got 11 points from Brown’s son, David Jr., and junior forward Omri Merryman had 14. The 5-foot-9 Brown Jr. also had two incredibly athletic blocks that silenced the English crowd.

“There’s been a lot of talk in the city about who’s the better team,” Brown Jr. said, “We just wanted to show everyone who’s the best.”

For Lynn English (3-1), junior guard Tyrese Melo-Garcia was stellar at both ends, with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

St. Mary’s will take on Lynn Classical in Wednesday’s final at 5:15 p.m., shooting for its fifth city title in six years.

“People don’t want to give St. Mary’s a lot of respect in the city of Lynn,” Brown Sr. said. “But all we do is keep on winning and doing our thing.”

Bellingham 70, Blackstone Valley Prep (R.I.) 53 — Senior captain Richard Laroche scored 25 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Blackhawks (2-3) in the Hutchinson Tournament semifinal matchup.

Belmont 53, Dracut 50 — Trailing by 12 with 2:50 remaining in the BABC Slades Bar and Grill Holiday Classic, the Marauders (4-2) scored 15 unanswered to win the matchup. Kevin Logan had a team-high 15 points and Lamique Neal added 14.

Bishop Fenwick 73, Salem Academy 56 — Jason Romans (21 points) and Mike Yentin (18 points) powered the 19th-ranked Crusaders (4-0) in the non league win.

Bishop Stang 64, Cristo Rey 29 — Jackson and Ben Tingley-Prince combined for eight steals, and Ethan Clark scored 15 to propel the Spartans (2-2) to the Catholic Central League win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 87, Sandwich 59 — Winston Legentus was the leading scorer with 20 for the Trojans (3-1) in a win in the Larry Fisher Holiday Tournament. John McClaren also contributed 17 points, and Ruudvan Joseph registered a double-double (13 points, 12 rebounds).

Brookline 69, Everett 62 — Sophomore forward Andrew Alekseyenko scored 21 points for the 11th-ranked Warriors (4-0) in the win at Cathedral High in the BABC Slades Bar and Grill Holiday Classic. Roger Vasquez led the 18th-ranked Crimson Tide (4-2) with 27 points.

Catholic Memorial 57, Reading 45 — Senior captain Eoin Morrissey led the Knights with 15 points and 16 rebounds in the Garden City Classic first round win. Junior guard Brandon Bennett contributed 12 points and 6 rebounds.

Chelmsford 77, Tewksbury 60 — Sophomore guard Mukisa Nkugwa (26 points) and senior forward/guard Zach Allen (20 points, 8 rebounds) led the Lions (4-1) in the Tony Romano Christmas Tournament opening round.

Durfee 77, Taunton 72 — Senior Jevon Holley dropped 32 points for the Hilltoppers (3-1) in their victory in the Skip Karam Holiday Tournament championship game.

Hanover 52, Rockland 32 — Junior Jake Peterson posted 19 points in a comfortable nonleague win for the Hawks (1-3). Junior David Quinlan recorded 10 points.

King Philip 66, New Bedford 63 — Junior Tommy Martorano scored a career-high 36 points, powering the Warriors (1-2) to the first-round win in the Blue Devils Holiday Tournament Randolph.

Lynn Classical 73, Lynn Tech 37 — From the tip, the Rams (2-1) asserted their dominance against Tech in the semifinals of the 17th Boverini Tournament at Lynn English. Classical consistently hit its shots and controlled the glass. Senior guard Jadden Gonzalez was a difference maker with a game-high 26 points. Classical takes on St. Mary’s in Wednesday’s final at 5:15. Tech faes English in the consolation game at 1:45 p.m.

Manchester Essex 45, Hamilton-Wenham 42 — Cade Furse and Brennan Twombly scored 14 points each to help the Hornets (5-1) secure a narrow win over Hamilton-Wenham (3-3) in the BankGloucester Tournament consolation game.

Milton 49, Dedham 42 — Jordan Kooffreh scored 16 points to lead the Wildcats (1-3) past Dedham in the opening game of the Derrick Snowden Tournament. Esteven Rodriguez tallied 10 points for Milton.

Nauset 65, Monomoy 46 — Senior guard Jeff McCarthy led the way for the Warriors (1-0), scoring 17 points and recording 4 assists and 4 steals. Senior forward Keleb Daniels added 12 points, 6 assists, and 8 steals, as Nauset won their first Cape & Islands tilt of the season.

Newton North 61, Newton South 47 — Florian Kuechen tossed in 20 points to lead the host Tigers (3-0) to the victory over cross-city rival in the first round of the Garden City Classic. North will play Catholic Memorial in Wednesday’s final at 6:30.

Oliver Ames 61, Dighton-Rehoboth 39 — MJ Jean-Baptiste tallied a season-high 14 points, and the Tigers (2-3) stifled the visitors’ offense in the nonleague win.

Peabody 43, Revere 40 — Sophomore guard Anthony Forte (17 points) drained the winning 3-pointer with three seconds left, lifting the Tanners (3-2) to a semifinal win in the David Green Memorial Tournament at Winthrop High. Peabody will play Winthrop in the championship Thursday (2 p.m.).

Plymouth South 56, Plymouth North 45 — Junior captain Declan Davis scored 15 points helped lead the Panthers (2-0) to a Patriot League win. Seniors Cam Sullivan and Ricky Sheppard also chipped in, scoring 13 and 9, respectively.

Randolph 56, Canton 46 — Forward Dylan Swinton (12 points) and guard Lenny Tangishaka (11 points) led the hosts to the first-round of the Blue Devils Holiday Classic.

Sharon 68, Fitchburg 64 — John Baez poured in 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Eagles (3-1) in their opening-round win of the Ashland Clocker Classic at Ashland High. Tyler Goodman notched 10 points and two rebounds.

Wayland 60, Hopedale 56 — Senior forward Spencer Dines scored 17 points, including a 4-point play in overtime, to lift the Warriors (1-2) to their first win of the season in the Hutchinson Tournament in Bellingham.

Winchester 71, Masconomet 57 — Senior captains Quinten Pienaar (25 points) and Philip Sughrue (9 points 13 assists) led the way for Winchester (4-1) in the first round of the Bob Bigelow Classic.

Winthrop 66, Pioneer Charter I 47 — Senior captains Luca Zanelli (24 points) and Chris Cappuccio (22 points) led the Vikings (3-2) to the win in the David Green Memorial Tournament.

Trevor Hass reported from Duxbury and Maxwell Smith III from Lynn. Oliver Glass, Ethan McDowell, AJ Traub, and Christopher Williams contributed.