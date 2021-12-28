Here’s a look at how conference play should go in local men’s college basketball

Given the emergence of the highly transmittable Omicron variant, it’s almost certain that schedules will not be completed. Games will be postponed or canceled; unscheduled games could suddenly be arranged. Most conferences, but not all, have changed their forfeit rules. Still, chances are teams won’t play the same number of games.

Boston College had players in virus protocol, scuttling the game against Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday. Under rules established before the season, the Eagles stood to forfeit. Now, however, the ACC has reconsidered the situation. The game will be rescheduled if possible.

As the conference season begins in men’s college basketball, remember what the biggest factor could be: coronavirus.

Knowing all that, here’s how the Massachusetts men’s teams stack up in their respective conferences.

BC/ACC: I honestly thought BC would go winless in conference play, but the Eagles have already won a game, beating Notre Dame.

New coach Earl Grant has them in a scrappy mode, but that won’t be enough to put together a good conference record. On the other hand, the ACC is not great.

There will be opportunities against Pitt, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, North Carolina State, and Miami. Even Virginia and Syracuse. Duke is clearly the best team; the rest will trade wins and losses as the league struggles to get five NCAA bids.

Inconsistent Florida State could suddenly find itself in league play.

UMass/Atlantic 10: One could reasonably break the Atlantic 10 in half in terms of which teams are good and others not so much. Right now, given its play on the road, UMass is in the bottom half. The Minutemen have been tough to beat at the Calipari Center, so they will accumulate some victories but probably not enough to break into the top half.

Saint Bonaventure was regarded as the best team but the Bonnies have been slowed by injury and a lack of depth. Davidson looks to be the best team at the moment, but it’s essentially wide open.

Harvard/Ivy League: Yale, the preseason selection to win the league, is 6-7, but the Bulldogs could still win the league. Harvard, with the 1-2 punch of Chris Ledlum and Noah Kirkwood, is right there with the other favorites. Princeton will be a contender. This one is difficult to predict.

Northeastern/CAA: Keep in mind that James Madison has been excluded from the conference tournament because it is leaving the league. Other teams can benefit from the league’s vindictive decree. It’s really wide open, and a healthy Northeastern team has a chance to win a championship.

The league’s regular-season champion will have a number of losses. Delaware, Towson, Charleston, and Hofstra are the main competition. Hofstra’s recent success at Arkansas could mean the Pride are the team to beat.

Boston University and Holy Cross/Patriot League: BU’s loss to Marist is hard to explain; it shouldn’t have happened. However, if the Terriers get injured forward Walter Whyte back, they are the definitive favorites.

Colgate was 4-9 in the nonconference schedule, but the Red Raiders are still a threat at full strength. Navy is also a contender. Unfortunately for its fans, Holy Cross still doesn’t have the personnel to make an impact.

UMass Lowell/America East: As it’s been for a long time, Vermont remains the best team in this league. The Catamounts prepared with a tough nonleague schedule, including games at Maryland and Providence.

This is the best UMass Lowell team since the River Hawks ascended to Division 1; they are a threat to win this, especially if forward Connor Withers returns to full strength. New Hampshire is the long shot behind forward Jayden Martinez.

Merrimack/NEC: Wagner is the only NEC team with a winning record in nonconference play, but the Seahawks have played only seven games because of COVID issues. The Seahawks are solid favorites.

Defensively, Merrimack is at the top of the league, but the Warriors have a big problem scoring points. Merrimack also is not eligible for the NCAA Tournament yet.

