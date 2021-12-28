Here’s what Jerod Mayo had to say about the Patriots’ slow-starting defense

“I mean, there are a few different things, but at the end of the day we just have to play better and coach better, and not put our toe in the water, and just be ready to go,’’ said Mayo, who plays a key role in the Patriots’ defensive game- planning and adjustments. “And that’s the most disappointing thing, for us at least, when we don’t start fast, we’re sitting there fighting from behind and it’s always tough to beat a lot of quality opponents that way. It’s not a good way to play it, so we don’t start slow on purpose, and there’s always the goal to start fast, and hopefully we can get that done this week.’’

New England has fallen behind early the last two weeks and has struggled to dig out of those holes in losses to the Colts and Bills. Avoiding slow starts is easier said than done but the solution, according to Mayo, is an easy one.

Jerod Mayo’s message to the Patriots this week is a simple one. No waiting around. Dive right in and be the tone-setters.

Coinciding with the slow starts has been the drop off in play of New England’s defense, which was mentioned among the top units in the league during their seven-game winning streak.

Advertisement

Of particular concern was the defense’s inability to come up with the big play since returning from their bye week. The Colts and Bills were a combined 6 for 7 on fourth down and Buffalo converted 6 of 12 on third down.

Additionally, the offense couldn’t stay on the field, converting just one of its 10 third-down chances in the Buffalo rematch.

Bill Belichick called the disparity in third-down success “the story of the game.’’

Devin McCourty, long the leader of New England’s defense, wasn’t ready to push any panic buttons following the Bills game. He was calm as he fielded questions and expressed confidence that with just a tweak here and there, the Patriots could return to the level of play they flashed throughout the meat of the schedule.

Advertisement

“I would say, [the last two games], there’s not one thing that needs to be fixed,’’ said McCourty. “It’s overall, everybody playing just a little bit better. It’s not like it’s just all bad and we’re getting killed, but when we need to make a play, we’re not making those plays [and] it’s just not good enough.’’

Like Mayo, McCourty pointed to getting out quickly as a key to reversing course.

“We’re starting slow, falling behind, and now we’re playing catch-up. You have to play perfect when you play a game like that. It’s hasn’t been good and it’s up to us as a team for what’s left of the season — we’re guaranteed two games and that’s it. That’s how we have to approach it, the mentality and mind-set we need to have, and if not, the season won’t end the way we want.’’

Receivers coach Mick Lombardi said the club will still follow its philosophy of “practice execution becoming game reality” as it looks to get off to a more efficient start against the Jaguars.

“We try our best to get started in practice at a fast tempo. The guys do a good job of that, coming in ready to go,’’ he said. “And then obviously, execution comes into play, too. So, you go out there, you’re prepared, you’re ready to go with energy and demeanor, but then execution comes into play. So, when you go out there and practice and you do it right, it makes you feel good, and then that carries over to the game.’’

Advertisement

Hoyer, Uche, King on COVID list

The Patriots placed quarterback Brian Hoyer, linebacker Josh Uche, and core special teamer Brandon King on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Hoyer has served as Mac Jones’s backup in every game and has been instrumental in the rookie’s development this season. If Hoyer is vaccinated and asymptomatic, he could return for Sunday’s game if he meets the NFL’s return policy. If not, Jarrett Stidham would be active for the first time this season … Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley also remain on the COVID list … Guard Yasir Durant and linebackers Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone were removed for the list. Perkins is still on injured reserve and McGrone remains on the non-football injury list … With the NFL and the NFLPA adjusting its policies to be in line with the new CDC guidelines that cut quarantine times in half to five days for COVID-19 positive players who are asymptomatic, including the unvaccinated, all Patriots players currently on the list have a chance to play Sunday … Mayo said he hopes to have Judon and Bentley available, but if not, the team will treat it like an injury. “We still have guys in our room that have played a lot of ball, and I would say you either can replace people with another person or you can replace it through scheme. So, we’re still going through that process now,’’ he said.

Advertisement









Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.