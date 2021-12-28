It’s best for the Patriots right now that they minimize N’Keal Harry’s role

Harry is the only receiver Bill Belichick ever deigned to use a first-round pick on, drafting him No. 32 overall in 2019, in what was widely regarded a deep wideout draft. It hasn’t panned out because Harry has frying pans for hands and comes out of his breaks with the gait of someone wading through a cranberry bog.

N’Keal Harry changed his number, going from 15 to 1 this season, but he can’t change the Patriots’ luck when it comes to drafting wide receivers. The hex on the House of the Hoodie picking pass-catchers continues.

Harry had a hand in the Patriots’ disappointing 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Gillette Stadium. He was targeted six times and caught two passes — both wide receiver screens — for 15 yards. Put another way, Harry caught one more pass thrown in his direction than the Bills did.

Belichick is a master of cutting bait and cutting his losses. He is frequently hailed for such. But as stolid and unsentimental as he can be, there are some players he just can’t quit on, even when he should. We’ll call them the Jake Bequette All-Stars. Harry is now a member of that illustrious group.

The third-year receiver tried to give Belichick an out by requesting a trade this offseason, and the Patriots pooh-bah still wouldn’t cut the umbilical cord.

Belichick must accept that Harry is never going to catch on — as a receiver or a punt returner.

Does Harry possess compromising photos of the coaching staff? Relying on him at receiver certainly compromises the Patriots’ chances of winning. The numbers back that up, unfortunately.

According to Tucker Boynton of nflindex.com and a little school called Harvard, Harry has been targeted 98 times in his career, and 46 of those targets have ended in an incompletion, an interception, or a fumble.

Yet, Sunday, there was Harry playing more snaps (61 of 64) than any New England non-quarterback and non-offensive lineman. Harry couldn’t fill in adequately for receiver Nelson Agholor, who was sidelined by a concussion, or pick up the slack after receiving-yards leader Kendrick Bourne missed the week of practice because of COVID protocol.

Both of the Patriots’ top two picks in the ‘19 draft hurt the team with glaring roster holes Sunday. Second-round cornerback Joejuan Williams was a healthy scratch, and Myles Bryant got torched like a funeral pyre by Isaiah McKenzie.

It’s probably unfair to label Harry a complete bust. But given the opportunity he inherited after joining a receiver-needy team in 2019, it’s completely fair to label him a flop.

His seven-game rookie season was short-circuited by injury and mistrust from Tom Brady. But in the 25 games since, he has compiled 45 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns.

The Arizona State product’s struggles are writ large when compared with his draft classmates. Harry was the second receiver taken in 2019, seven spots after Baltimore took Marquise Brown at No. 25.

The list of productive wideouts selected after Harry reads like a register of regret: Deebo Samuel (36th), A.J. Brown (51st), Mecole Hardman (56th), D.K. Metcalf (64th), Diontae Johnson (66th), Terry McLaurin (76th), Hunter Renfrow (149th), and Darius Slayton (171st).

Harry ranks 11th of the 28 receivers in that draft in career receiving yards (598), lodged between Scotty Miller of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Travis Fulgham, a sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions who’s already on his third team.

The requiem for receivers drafted by the Patriots is a familiar tune, from Bethel Johnson to Chad Jackson to Aaron Dobson. Receiver is one of Belichick’s few personnel blind spots.

Under Belichick, they’ve drafted 18. Three have reached 1,000 receiving yards for their career as Patriots: Julian Edelman, Deion Branch, and David Givens.

Branch (second round) and Givens (seventh) were drafted during the George W. Bush administration in 2002.

Even Edelman, a 2009 seventh-rounder, stands as a testament to the Patriots’ wide receiver evaluation futility, in a way. The best wide receiver Belichick has drafted was a converted college quarterback who didn’t even play the position in college.

Telling.

I know … 2016 fourth-round pick Malcolm Mitchell helped them win a Super Bowl in his only season before knee trouble truncated his career. But that chronic knee was why he slipped to the fourth round. Some teams took him off their board as a medical risk.

Harry has emerged as a tremendous blocker, a very unselfish act for one of the NFL’s most self-involved positions. That does have value, but it’s like the starting pitcher who is an adept bunter. It’s nice, but it’s not their athletic raison d’être. You would still prefer an ace who can’t handle the bat.

You don’t draft receivers in the first round to block. You draft them to make big plays.

Harry has done that sometimes, just not enough. He pulled down a brilliant 43-yard jump ball in the comeback attempt against the Colts, setting up a touchdown that pulled the Patriots within 3 with 2:21 remaining.

Perhaps that’s what inspired the confidence placed in him Sunday. But it turned out to be misplaced, sort of like when Belichick deployed Harry as a punt returner in the first matchup with the Bills Dec. 6. It was Harry’s misplay of a punt that led to the Bills’ only touchdown.

Minimizing Harry’s role is what’s best for him and the team at this point. An indelible two-play sequence Sunday showed that and provided the epitaph for Harry’s Patriots career.

After Harry dropped a ball on an ostensible 15-yard gain, CBS analyst Charles Davis said, “I’m still not sure how he missed that one. That one was right on him.”

The next play was a deflected pass headed for Harry on a nebulous slant-ish route. It was intercepted. Play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle chimed, “They tried to feed the ball to Harry on back-to-back plays and nothing good came of it.”

It rarely does.

That’s a hard truth that Belichick has to face.

There is no saving face when it comes to Harry, only limiting his role and your losses before he contributes to more of them.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.