No. 1 Baylor wins 18th in row, cracks 100 points in beating Northwestern State

“We’re excited. We have one of the best conferences in the country, so to be able to play against the best of the best every day, we’re really excited,” said Adam Flagler, who added 21 points and 11 assists. “You can say it’s a tune-up, but every game we try to go out there and get better and work on things because we want to win the last game.”

James Akinjo scored a career-high 27 points and added nine assists in the Bears' 104-68 win over Northwestern State on Tuesday night. It was the Bears' 18th victory in a row, a streak that started with their six NCAA tournament games last season on the way to their first national title.

WACO, Texas — Baylor is going into Big 12 play with the No. 1 ranking and the nation’s longest winning streak after another lopsided victory at home.

Baylor (12-0), which will play at eighth-ranked Iowa State in its Big 12 opener, scored the game's first 13 points against Northwestern State (3-11). Flagler had the first of his five 3s in the game-opening run.

Later in the first half, Akinjo started another 13-0 run with three consecutive 3-pointers in a span of 64 seconds — his only made 3s in the game.

“I thought James and Adam ... they really did a good job feeding each other,” Bears coach Scott Drew said. “Anytime you can have your starting backcourt with 48 points and 20 assists, I think every coach would take that.”

Jeremy Sochan had 16 points, 11 rebounds and no turnovers over 33 minutes in his first career start for Baylor. Fellow freshman Kendall Brown had 12 points with nine rebounds.

Baylor scored more than 100 points for the first time this season and shot 50 percent from the field (39 of 78), even after missing its last 10 shots. The Bears also had a stretch in the first half when they missed 11 of 13 shots.

The Bears were without leading scorer LJ Cryer (foot issue) for the second game in a row, and Matthew Mayer was in COVID-19 protocol.

“I felt like we found the flow very easily,” Flagler said. “We have guys that can step up and we’re a deep team, so a lot of guys stepped up today and we continued to play Baylor basketball.”