Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting icon John Madden dies at age 85

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach John Madden died Wednesday. He was 85.
“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “We all know him as a Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”
Madden won 103 regular-season games as head coach of Raiders, and led Oakland to victory in Super Bowl XI. He would go on to become an Emmy Award winning color analyst.
The NFL said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause.
The subject of a recent documentary on Fox Sports, Patriots coach Bill Belichick spoke fondly of Madden and his impact on the game.
Members of the NFL community immediately took to social media to show their appreciation for the former coach and analyst who had such a wide-ranging impact on the game of football.
