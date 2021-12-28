Sidney and James Tildsley are competing for major wresting titles — and brotherly bragging rights

That’s where his younger brother, James, was competing for the 106-pound title against Lowell Catholic’s Scotty Moreau on Tuesday evening at the Tsongas Center.

LOWELL — Before his 132-pound championship final in the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Wrestling Tournament, Shawsheen Tech freshman Sidney Tildsley had some appointment viewing on Mat 1.

“I feel like if he wins I have to win,” Sidney said. “Otherwise when we get home he’ll make fun of me. It gives you more motivation to see your brother win. Now when we go home we’ll both be happy.”

That’s because, while both Tildsley brothers won their respective weight classes during their Bossi tournament debuts, they did so for different schools.

While Tildsley is a freshman wearing Shawsheen purple, James is an eighth grader sporting Billerica green — But their shared color is championship gold.

“We grew up together, wrestling together, always on the same team,” said James. “It’s a little different being on different teams, but we practice together a lot. We lift together, train together. I’m with him all the time. I’m always cheering him on no matter what colors we’re wearing.”

The Tildsley family is steeped in grappling tradition. Their older sister, Tayla, is a senior wrestler at Shawsheen who plans to continue her career in college. Their 8-year-old brother Sonny joins in during practice sessions in the family basement, which has been converted into a wrestling room. It all traces back to their father, Brian, who competed at Wilmington High and UMass Lowell, where he served as team captain in 1999. He spent 15 years coaching Minuteman wrestling before joining the Shawsheen staff as an assistant.

When Brian coached Minuteman, he would bring his team to Lowell every year, even if they didn’t stack up against the elite competition.

“We were a small program and we really didn’t belong here, but we came anyway because of how prestigious and tough it is,” Brian said. “I wanted to show them that this is pretty much it for New England wrestling. [Sidney and James] came with me every year. They grew up here running around like little mat rats.”

The Bossi tournament is considered the most competitive in-season tournament in Massachusetts. Even during a pandemic year when other schools, like Marshfield, canceled their holiday tournaments, it drew 73 teams and hundreds of wrestlers to Tsongas Arena over two days.

St. John’s Prep earned team honors with 205 points, barely holding off Timberlane (N.H.) with 203 points. Fairfield Warde (Conn.) placed third with 159 points, ahead of fourth-place Central Catholic (150.5) and fifth-place Natick (141).

It was third-ranked James Tildsley who got the finals kicked off with a 4:57 pin of Moreau, who was unranked. James, who won his first five matches of the tournament via first-round pins, went up 12-1 after one period and was leading 17-1 when he got Moreau on his shoulders midway through the third round.

“He was composed, like a champion should wrestle,” said Billerica coach Victor De Jesus. “He has the confidence. That’s key at that age. A lot of kids don’t have that confidence. His confidence is above the ceiling. I wasn’t too worried.”

Sidney, the top seed at 132 pounds, had a tougher go against St. John’s Prep’s Adam Schaeublin. After a scoreless first period, Sidney scored an escape and a takedown in the second round before a takedown in the third gave him some breathing room in a 5-0 decision.

“I’ve always wanted to win this tournament,” Sidney said. “To have that label is something I cherish now. Even being a freshman, I can work for more and be humble and try to get more.”

Sidney’s win also saved him from weeks of brotherly trash talk.

“Watching my brother go out there, I wanted him to win, but I knew it would be ultimate bragging rights if he didn’t win,” James admitted. “I’m happy he won.”

Sidney now has a chance to become the fourth wrestler — and second from Massachusetts — to win the Lowell Tournament four times, following Brockton’s Steve Degiso (1973-76) and Timberlane’s Matt Smith (1998-2001) and Connor McGonagle (2015-18). No one has ever won it five times, which is now a possibility for James.

“Standing on the top of the podium, it was just the start,” he said. “I’m only an eighth grader. I have a long way to go. Gotta stay humble.”

John Mairano of Simsbury (Conn.) (right) rallied to dispatch Hingham's Mark Botello for 145-pound honors. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

The Tildsleys were one of three sets of brothers to reach the finals, joining Hingham’s Mark and Matt Botello and Monty Tech’s Isiac and Jonah Paulino. Every match through 145 pounds, with the exception of 138, had one of the six brothers competing.

Matt Botello, the top-ranked wrestler at 120 pounds, won an 11-3 major decision over Fairfield Warde’s Ben Zuckerman. His brother, Mark, reached the finals at 145 pounds despite being seeded eighth, defeating top seeded Konrad Parker of Timberlane 3-0 along the way. But in the finals, John Mairano of Simsbury (Conn.) rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to win by fall in 3:33.

Top-seeded Isiac Paulino won a 14-6 major decision over Essex Tech/Masconomet’s Miles Darling at 113 pounds, but Jonah Paulino dropped a 7-0 decision to top-seeded Tyler Knox of St. John’s Prep at 126 pounds.

SJP continues its dominance

Undefeated in dual meets so far this season, St. John’s Prep won the tournament thanks to two individual champions and four top-three finishes. Tyler Knox won at 126 pounds and Rawson Iwanicki prevailed with a 40-second pin at 152 pounds. Adam Schaeublin was second at 132, Alex Schaeublin was third at 113, and Charlie Smith placed sixth at 285 pounds.

Eastern Mass champions

James Tildsley, Billerica (106)

Matt Botello, Hingham (120)

Tyler Knox, St. John’s Prep (126)

Sidney Tildsley, Shawsheen (132)

Ty Stewart, Dracut/Tyngsborough (138)

Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep (152)

Michael Bobola, Xaverian (160)

Timmy Vadnais, Burlington (220)

Thomas Brown, Chelmsford (285)