fb-pixel Skip to main content
patriots

Tom Brady: ‘I want to be as brave’ as the reporter who asked Bill Belichick about New Year’s resolutions

By Hayden Bird Boston.com Staff,Updated December 28, 2021, 10 minutes ago
Tom Brady lauded the courage of the reporter who asked Bill Belichick about his New Year's resolutions.
Tom Brady lauded the courage of the reporter who asked Bill Belichick about his New Year's resolutions.Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

In a moment that has swept through social media, Bill Belichick was asked after the Patriots’ loss to the Bills on Sunday if he had any New Year’s resolutions to share.

Belichick declined to provide an answer.

“Not right now,” he said. “Maybe next week,” he added.

Now, Tom Brady has weighed in on the exchange.

Asked about the question to his former coach during an episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady praised the reporter’s courage.

“I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss,” said Brady. “That’s what I want for the New Year.”

Advertisement

“That was awesome,” the former Patriots quarterback added.


Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video