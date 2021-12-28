Tom Brady: ‘I want to be as brave’ as the reporter who asked Bill Belichick about New Year’s resolutions

In a moment that has swept through social media, Bill Belichick was asked after the Patriots’ loss to the Bills on Sunday if he had any New Year’s resolutions to share.
Belichick declined to provide an answer.
“Not right now,” he said. “Maybe next week,” he added.
Bill Belichick was asked whether he had any New Year's Resolutions:— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2021
His answer: pic.twitter.com/x2pyFqJXpv
Now, Tom Brady has weighed in on the exchange.
Asked about the question to his former coach during an episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady praised the reporter’s courage.
“I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss,” said Brady. “That’s what I want for the New Year.”
Advertisement
Wishing everyone a happy new year and successful resolutions…Lets Go podcast out now: https://t.co/K9gKcnZg0c pic.twitter.com/FklpNIJ3LB— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 28, 2021
“That was awesome,” the former Patriots quarterback added.