Tom Brady: ‘I want to be as brave’ as the reporter who asked Bill Belichick about New Year’s resolutions

“Not right now,” he said. “Maybe next week,” he added.

In a moment that has swept through social media, Bill Belichick was asked after the Patriots’ loss to the Bills on Sunday if he had any New Year’s resolutions to share.

Now, Tom Brady has weighed in on the exchange.

Asked about the question to his former coach during an episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady praised the reporter’s courage.

“I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss,” said Brady. “That’s what I want for the New Year.”

“That was awesome,” the former Patriots quarterback added.



