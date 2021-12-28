USA Hockey asks IIHF to reschedule women’s U18 tournament after second straight cancellation

USA Hockey has asked the International Ice Hockey Federation to reconsider canceling the women’s under-18 world championship that was scheduled to take place in Sweden in January.

It’s the second consecutive year the tournament has been canceled. The 2021 event was also scrapped because of the pandemic. The IIHF said the decision to cancel all January tournaments was based on a recommendation from the organization’s medical committee and that it was not possible to reschedule the women’s under-18 championship because of league commitments within Sweden.

“I believe the IIHF is trying to do what they can to make sure that if they run events they are as safe as possible for every participant,” USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said Monday. “However, we have requested they look at the U-18s specifically and see what they can do to at least postpone it and explore options with the countries that are involved with that event.”