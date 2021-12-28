CDC lowers estimate of US Omicron cases

Last week, the CDC said that Omicron accounted for approximately 73 percent of variants circulating in the United States in the week ending Dec. 18. But in its revision, the agency said the variant accounted for about 23 percent of cases that week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that the Omicron variant now accounts for roughly 59 percent of all COVID cases in the United States, a significant decrease from the agency’s previous estimate. The update shows how hard it is to track the fast-spreading variant in real time and how poorly the agency has communicated its uncertainty, experts said.

Advertisement

In other words, Delta, which has dominated US infections since summer, still reigned in the United States that week. That could mean that a significant number of current COVID hospitalizations were driven by infections from Delta, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, suggested on Twitter. Hospitalizations typically lag several weeks behind initial infections.

Experts said they were not surprised by the revisions, given that the CDC’s estimates are rough guesses, with a wide range of possible values known as “confidence intervals.” Cases of Omicron can only be confirmed by genetic sequencing, which is performed on just a portion of samples across the country.

And Omicron is still spreading extremely fast.

Still, they said the CDC did a poor job communicating the uncertainty of its estimates. The agency has had a series of missteps during the pandemic, including sending out botched tests early on and shifting guidance on masking. On Monday, when it halved the recommended isolation period to five days for those who test positive but show no symptoms, critics objected that there was no requirement to test before returning to work.

New York Times

New Year’s events canceled around world

Advertisement

As the Omicron variant drives coronavirus infection rates to their highest levels of the pandemic in many parts of the world, major cities have scaled down or canceled New Year’s Eve events for a second consecutive year.

Only months ago, expanding COVID vaccinations and loosening travel rules had promised a return of raucous New Year gatherings amid hopes that the pandemic might finally be waning. But the emergence of Omicron — the highly transmissible variant that is now dominant in the United States and fueling record surges in many nations — has prompted governments to reinstate travel restrictions, mask mandates, and bans on large gatherings.

Even as early studies suggest that Omicron produces less severe illness, experts warn that the staggering caseload could still overwhelm health systems. A number of Dec. 31 events have been canceled in countries where caseloads are rising swiftly, including in Italy, where the 14-day average of new cases is up 128 percent, and in France, where cases are up 48 percent, according to the Our World in Data Project at the University of Oxford.

In the United States, where daily cases have doubled over the past two weeks, some events have been canceled, but the annual celebration in Times Square in New York will go on, with attendance capped at 15,000. Attendees will be required to wear masks and show proof of full vaccination

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, recommended Monday that people “stay away” from large New Year’s Eve parties, especially when it is not clear who has been vaccinated. Speaking on CNN, Fauci said, “There will be other years to do that, but not this year.”

Advertisement

For the second year in a row, there will be no crowds allowed at the Space Needle’s fireworks show. People can watch on a livestream instead.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, announced last week that the New Year’s Eve event in Trafalgar Square was canceled, saying: “The safety of Londoners must come first.”

According to the broadcaster France24, Paris has canceled its celebration, which was to include fireworks over the Champs-Élysées. Prime Minister Jean Castex also announced that large public parties would be banned on New Year’s Eve.

Celebrations have been scrapped in several Italian cities, including Rome and Venice. Outdoor events have been banned and nightclubs will be closed for the month of January.

Berlin’s annual New Year’s Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate will go on, but without any audience members. The performances will be live on television. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also announced that gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people starting Tuesday.

New York Times

N.Y.C. revises its response to COVID in schools

New York City, home to the nation’s largest school system, will eliminate its current policy of quarantining entire classrooms exposed to COVID, and will instead use a ramped-up testing program to allow asymptomatic students who test negative for the coronavirus to remain in school.

The new policy, which Mayor Bill de Blasio referred to as “Stay Safe, and Stay Open,” will take effect on Jan. 3, when the nearly one million students who attend the city’s public schools are scheduled to return from holiday break.

Advertisement

Instead of delaying the start of in-person school and pivoting to remote learning, as some other school districts across the state and country are doing, the city will aim to detect more infections while mitigating disruptions.

Instead of sending entire classrooms’ worth of students home to learn online when one or more students test positive, all students in a class will be given a rapid at-home test. If they are asymptomatic and test negative, they can return the day after their first negative test. Students will then be given a second at-home test within seven days of their exposure.

But that does not mean that the new semester will be without disruption. New York will still close entire schools when there is evidence of major in-school spread.

New York Times

Brazil’s president vows not to vaccinate daughter

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Monday that he would not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter against the coronavirus, even though a government advisory body estimated that at least 301 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have died of the virus in Brazil since the pandemic began, according to Reuters.

“Children have not been dying in a way that justifies a vaccine for children,” Bolsonaro told reporters Monday. “My daughter isn’t getting vaccinated, let me make that very clear.”

The far-right leader said Marcelo Queiroga, the nation’s health minister, would inform citizens next month on how vaccinations for the younger demographic would be carried out. Earlier this month, Brazil’s health regulator approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children 5 to 11.

Advertisement

Bolsonaro has long played down the severity of the virus, referring to it as a “little cold,” encouraging people to return to work, and frequently contradicting the advice of his own health advisers. In October, Bolsonaro said he would not get the vaccine.

Washington Post

Dubai’s world fair may shut some venues

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The multibillion-dollar world’s fair in Dubai has warned that some venues on site may shut down as coronavirus cases rapidly rise in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai’s Expo 2020 said that virus outbreaks among staff may force some parts of the fair to “close temporarily for deep cleaning and sanitization,” without elaborating on the scope or the location of the infections.

The UAE’s daily virus caseload has skyrocketed by a multiple of 37 in just the last three weeks after the arrival of the Omicron variant.

The vague statement from Dubai’s government-run media office on Monday underscores the daunting challenges of hosting the world’s first major in-person events amid a still-raging pandemic. The fair opened in October after a year’s delay as the UAE bet that its rapid vaccine rollout would allow its economy to avoid the closures that have paralyzed much of the West.

Associated Press