Flight cancellations, delays continue Wednesday as airlines grapple with fallout from omicron, weather

Despite concerns about potential operational challenges, travel days around Thanksgiving were relatively trouble-free. The Christmas travel period, however, has proved to be the opposite as weather and a rising number of coronavirus infections sideline airline workers.

As of Wednesday, aviation data provider FlightAware reported more than 900 cancellations of flights within, out of, and into the United States, down from more than 1,200 a day earlier and more than 1,400 on Sunday and Monday. United Airlines saw the most cancellations among US carriers Wednesday, with 158 flights — or roughly 7 percent — not departing. Delta Air Lines canceled about 4 percent of those that were scheduled.

Flight disruptions eased slightly Wednesday as airlines continued working to get travelers to their destinations, an early indication of progress after thousands of cancellations that began before Christmas.

The modest decline in Wednesday’s cancellations showed that even as cancellations trended downward, travelers were seeing little reprieve nearly a week into a holiday meltdown that has seen more than 6,400 flights canceled.

Alaska Airlines canceled 77 flights Wednesday, or 12 percent, after the Seattle-based carrier was hit hard by winter storms that walloped the West Coast. Seattle received 3.4 inches of snow Sunday, more than fell in all of 2020. On Wednesday, Seattle-Tacoma International reported roughly 16 percent of scheduled departures were canceled — an improvement from the 24 percent of flights canceled a day earlier.

Airlines began pre-emptively canceling flights just before Christmas after employees began calling in sick with the coronavirus. While scientists are assessing the impact of the omicron variant, indications are that is more easily transmissible than previous variants.

The rise in cases among aviation workers mirrors a nationwide surge in infections.

On Tuesday, the US set a record for the number of coronavirus infections, at 266,889, surpassing the 248,209 reported Jan. 12. The number could be higher since it does not include thousands of at-home tests taken by individuals who might not report positive results to health officials.

Airline staffing shortages could ease with new guidance this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC shortened the recommended isolation period from 10 days to five days for people who test positive for the virus but who do not show symptoms or whose symptoms are resolved. People should then continue to wear a mask for an additional five days.

The shift, which was sought by airline executives, could allow employees to return to their jobs sooner, easing staffing shortages. However, it has drawn criticism from airline employee groups that fear is it driven more by economics than science.

During a White House briefing on Wednesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the decision reflects what officials know about coronavirus infections, including when a person is most infectious.

‘’People who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 are most infectious the one to two days before symptoms develop and two to three days after,’’ she said.

The rising number of infections has renewed questions about whether the Biden administration should require vaccines to fly domestically. Most international travelers coming to the US must show proof of vaccination before traveling to the country.

Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, said the vaccine requirement for those traveling from international destinations was put into place to keep infections and, in particular, new variants out of the country. In the US, he said requirements that people where masks when flying — combined with air filtration systems on commercial aircraft — offer ‘’sufficient’' protection for domestic travelers.

‘’We will seriously consider [a vaccine requirement] as new information arrives,’’ he said Wednesday. ‘’It’s just keeping an open mind that the situation may change. But at this particular time, we do not feel that is necessary to make that a requirement for domestic flights.’’

After missing holiday celebrations with family and friends during the pandemic, many Americans have been eager to reunite. Travel forecasts predicted the number of people flying would be close to pre-pandemic levels. Despite the omicron variant surfacing just after Thanksgiving, many were reluctant to cancel their travel plans.

The Transportation Security Administration screened just under 2 million people Tuesday nationwide, a slight drop from Sunday and Monday.

Experts said the desire to travel was fueled by confidence in vaccines and booster shots, but also by mounting pandemic fatigue. Lisa Lee, an epidemiologist and public health expert at Virginia Tech, said battling the virus becomes more challenging this holiday travel season with more people on the move.

‘’You just have more chance of getting it because people are not, perhaps rightfully so, people are not shuttered in their homes anymore avoiding everyone,’’ she said. ‘’We are saying to ourselves as a society, we must do more than be in isolation.’’

Given that reality, Lee and other health experts urge people to continue practices that have become commonplace during the pandemic: mask-wearing, social distancing, and frequent hand-washing. They also urged those who were able to get tested before and after travel.

When asked whether people should reconsider New Year’s celebrations in light of rising case numbers, Fauci said he saw no reason to cancel small gatherings with individuals who have been vaccinated and boosted.

But people should reconsider larger gatherings, he said.

‘’Should you change or cancel your plans if your plans are to go to a 40- to 50-person New Year’s Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a ‘Happy new year’? I would strongly recommend against that this year,’’ Fauci said.