Report: Samsung in talks to acquire Biogen

A report in the Korean Economic Daily said that publicly traded Biogen approached Samsung with an offer to sell its shares, at a price valuing the company at more than $42 billion. A senior official at a global investment bank told the newspaper that South Korea-based Samsung is “at the negotiating table with the sell side to acquire Biogen.”

Biogen saw its stock price surge Wednesday on reports that Samsung Group is in negotiations to buy the Cambridge-based drugmaker.

“We do not comment on market rumors or speculation,” said Ashleigh Koss.

Biogen’s stock price jumped nearly 10 percent on the news in late-afternoon trading Wednesday.

Turmoil has been swirling inside Biogen since the controversial approval of its Alzheimer’s disease drug, called Aduhelm, in June. The drug faced a challenging rollout, with large insurers saying they would not cover it.

Last week Biogen cut the drug’s price in half to $28,200 and said it would take steps to reduce costs by $500 million. Details of the cost-saving measures are expected to be made public in the first quarter of 2021, the company said.

Samsung is better known for its consumer electronics products, such as smartphones, televisions and refrigerators, but the diversified congolmerate has a footprint in medicines and has been working with Biogen in recent years through its Samsung Bioepis unit.

The two companies formed a joint venture in 2019 which created a lower-cost macular degeneration drug called Lucentis, which was approved for the US market in September. Under terms of that venture Biogen was due to pay as much as $310 million to Samsung in the partnership.

Pranshu Verma of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.





Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8. Pranshu Verma can be reached at pranshu.verma@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pranshuverma_.