Twice, Anne Finucane stepped back from her career. She still became one of the most powerful women in Corporate America

“It is overdue,” Finucane told me recently, sitting in her office, perched on the 32nd floor of Bank of America’s corporate office on Federal Street. It was her last day as vice chair of the banking giant.

Today, as the 69-year-old steps away from her extraordinary run as one of the most powerful women in Corporate America, Boston has not only elected a woman as mayor but women occupy corner offices at some of the region’s most prominent organizations ― from Fidelity Investments to John Hancock to Mass General Brigham.

If you want to know how far women have come in this town, consider this: when Anne Finucane started her career in the 1970s in the administration of Boston mayor Kevin White, there was an understanding that women staffers weren’t allow to wear pants.

Finucane is among a cohort of trailblazing Boston women leaders who broke up the city’s old boys club. It can be easy to forget how hard they fought to be where they are, and how many barriers they knocked down along the way. And while it seems like opportunities for women are plentiful now, the fight for equality is far from over. Almost two years into the pandemic, women are once again in a precarious place: close to two million nationally have dropped out of the workforce, while others have pulled back from their careers to take care of family.

Finucane’s trajectory serves as a reminder that women can rise on their own terms. She came to Bank of America through its 2004 acquisition of FleetBoston Financial, where she had been chief marketing officer. She was among a group of Fleet executives who were absorbed into top posts at Bank of America, including Brian Moynihan, who today is chief executive.

Finucane, in her role as Bank of America’s global chief strategy and marketing officer, is notably credited with repairing its reputation after the 2008 financial crisis. She has been the firm’s conscience and architect of its social responsibility plank. Among her efforts: Taking the lead on climate change, and committing $1.25 billion towards racial equity after the murder of George Floyd.

The banking business accounted for the last quarter-century of her career. During the first two decades, the mother of four got off the fast track – twice. After three years at City Hall working to help Boston mark the 1976 bicentennial, she did a stint at WBZ-TV as its creative services director. In 1980, she went to work for legendary ad man Jack Connors at Hill Holliday, the firm he founded. Finucane was a star there, rising to senior management, and on a path to perhaps be CEO one day.

During our conversation, she recalled that advertising was welcoming to women when many other sectors were not. Connors even opened a daycare on site to retain working parents, especially mothers, at a time when employers were oblivious to ― or uninterested in ― the importance of childcare. Of course, there were aspects of the ‘80s, she doesn’t miss.

“There were still two-martini lunches and that kind of thing, and I don’t remember many women being too keen on that,” she said.

Anne Finucane, vice chair of Bank of America, poses for a portrait in her downtown office. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

When her third child, Julia, developed medical issues, Finucane cut back on travel, client dinners, and other after-work events. When she and her husband, Mike Barnicle, a former Globe columnist who is now an MSNBC commentator, were surprised to find out they were going to be parents for the fourth time, Finucane decided to leave Hill Holliday after their son, Timothy, was born. She worked as a consultant to have more control of her schedule.

Each time she stepped back, she was clear-eyed about what the move might do to her career. For Finucane, family came first.

“I was not confident that I was going to be able to keep my place or move forward, but I had to do it anyway,” she said. “I did think that if I was lucky, it’s a long life, and I would find a moment and I would out work everybody else. And I found my moment.”

For women who are on a career break, Finucane advises them to stay on top of what’s going on in their line of work, maintain their network, and read widely ― not just about business, but the world.

Eschewing a fast-track career in those days carried more of a stigma than it does now. The pandemic has thrown so many detours into people’s lives that the idea of not living and breathing a job 24/7 seems like a healthy and necessary alternative.

“We’re [more] comfortable speaking about it than I would have been years ago,” said Finucane.

She wouldn’t have had a successful run if not for her enormous talent. At a 2009 event to celebrate Moynihan’s promotion to CEO, he joked: “We know that we all report to Anne.’’

Over 1,300 guests attended the 2011 New England Council Annual Dinner held at the World Trade Center. From left to right are Honoree Caroline Kennedy, Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, and Anne Finucane, then the Bank of America Global Strategy and Marketing Officer. bb

Her executive super power, everyone tells me, is her ability to read a room, listen, and skillfully process what to do. It is a trait she developed in grade school, when she suffered temporary hearing loss, and had to rely on reading people’s faces to follow along in class.

“She learned to read cues ... and I do think that there is nobody better than Anne to read a room,” said Micho Spring, who got to know Finucane while working in White’s City Hall.

“She always talks about you’ve got to tell the difference between the givers and the takers because the takers will just drown you... whereas you’ll get energy from the givers,” added Spring who heads up the New England practice of public relations firm Weber Shandwick and serves as chair of the board of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

As for the dress code in the White administration, Spring similarly recounts how women could not wear pants at first, but eventually the mayor relented. Even though White hired plenty of women and promoted them — Spring rose to become the first one to serve as a chief of staff — the no-pants rule “was just about what was proper at the time, and it’s amazing to see how much change we have been through,” she said.

Dr. Anne Klibanski, the first woman to run the powerful Mass General Brigham hospital network, knows Finucane through her time on the Brigham & Women’s and main MGB boards. Klibanski, who became CEO in 2019, said Finucane has given her critical advice on leading an institution at a crossroads.

“Taking over this position, one of the most important things was how to implement change ... how to take this system from what it was before, which was essentially a holding company, into really creating and leading an academic health care system of the future with patients at its center,” said Klibanski. “With Anne, it was the singular focus on strategy as really key to implementing change.”

In 2021, Ayanna Pressley, Boston City Councilor At-Large, Anne Finucane of Bank of America, and Big Sister CEO Deborah Re. Handout

Finucane has been a relentless advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace because it creates better companies and that’s ultimately good for the bottom line. Looking back at the financial crisis, she believes that had the industry been more diverse, perhaps risky and murky lending practices would not have been allowed to poison the financial system.

“Someone might have said, ‘You know, what is that? How does that work?’ " said Finucane. “When you don’t have new people in the room or a diverse group of people, no one wants to say, ‘Hey, you know what, I actually don’t know what that is.’ But I can guarantee you that in the boardrooms now, and in the senior management meetings, we stop when someone doesn’t understand a subject, and you’re not afraid to say, ‘I don’t know what that is.’ ”

While Finucane is retired from her vice chair post, she remains with the company as its non-executive chairwoman of Bank of America Europe, board member of BofA Securities Europe, and a member of the bank’s Global Advisory Council. She also will continue to serve on the boards of CVS Health and Williams-Sonoma. She wants to continue working on climate resiliency and is contemplating what role she can play.

As she packed up her corner office ― which came with spectacular views of downtown and the sunset ― Finucane noted that another woman will take over the space: global general counsel Lauren Mogensen.

“Earlier in my career, you’re always counting on someone retiring so you can move forward,” she said. “There are only so many seats, and I’ve had a great run. I’m very proud that this company was able to succeed after some real difficulties.”

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.