Ancient works in Vermont, a traveling stand-up desk, and a new hotel in Seattle

Here’s another way to appreciate other cultures: Study glass works inspired by objects from around the world. Vermont’s Brattleboro Museum & Art Center has a new exhibit, “Vermont Glass Guild: Inspired by the Past,” that features works by 13 glass artists who each selected an item from the museum’s Study Collection of Ancient Objects — spanning 4,000 years of history — to inspire their work. Participating artists include Josh Simpson, Robert Dugrenier, Marta Bernbaum, Robert Dane, and Angela Nephew. The show runs through March 5. One installation features live hermit crabs that excavate buried vessels over time, while another was inspired by a small elephant belt clasp that led to the study of the depiction and decoration of elephants across African and Asian communities. Go on a virtual tour of Dugrenier’s studio on Feb. 10. Admission: pay-as-you-wish. 802-257-0124, brattleboromuseum.org

More than 60 of Leonardo da Vinci’s creations come to life in three-dimensional space at Seattle’s Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI). The “Da Vinci — Inventions” exhibition has been extended through March 13 due to popular demand and includes machines that visitors can play with, including the aerial screw (pictured here). Handout

An inventor ahead of his time

More than 60 of Leonardo da Vinci’s creations come to life in three-dimensional space at Seattle’s Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI). The “Da Vinci — Inventions” exhibition has been extended through March 13 due to popular demand. This fascinating show highlights da Vinci’s genius as an inventor, scientist, architect, anatomist, and engineer. Visitors can interact with movable objects and machines to better understand how and why they work. Tinker with gearwheels, flywheels, and objects that utilize ball bearings. The exhibit also includes a life-size wooden tank, a glider, and numerous musical instruments. An informative audio guide “talks” visitors through the different displays. The show’s machines were made by local scientists and artisans who were inspired by da Vinci’s notebook sketches and who worked with staff at the Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Florence, Italy. Admission: free 14 and under, $17 students and military, $18 65 and older, $22 15 and older. 206-324-1126, www.mohai.org

Seattle’s latest boutique Hyatt hotel

If you’re looking for a cool place to stay in Seattle, check out Hyatt at Olive 8, which sits in the heart of downtown — an easy walk from Pike Place Market, the city’s waterfront, and great shopping (Nordstrom is a three-minute walk away) and just a 20-minute walk to MOHAI. The hotel is part of a trifecta of Hyatt properties located next door to each other — the Grand Hyatt Seattle, which offers a more luxury travel experience, Hyatt Regency Seattle, which caters to business travelers, and Hyatt at Olive 8, a trendy boutique hotel geared to everyday travelers that offers 346 spacious rooms and 15 suites, an indoor saline lap pool, and the full-service Elaia Spa. Two onsite eateries include TIDAL, a seafood restaurant with a Pacific Northwest twist (order a side of fries with the black garlic aioli dipping sauce — amazing), and the O8 Bagel Shop, which serves fresh bagel sandwiches with all-natural local ingredients. Get over jet lag with the Hyatt Night In package, which includes a $50 spa credit, a room upgrade, 15 percent off food and beverage, a $20 amenity card, the champagne and oysters special, and early check-in and late checkout. Rates start at $229. www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/washington/hyatt-at-olive-8/seahs.

KOM Cycling’s new Indoor Media Display is an adjustable desk that fits a laptop, tablet, or multiple small devices and has a non-slip padded surface to keep your gadgets in place. Use it as a standing desk or for when you’re on your indoor bike trainer or rowing machine, for instance. Handout

An adjustable desk for work and workouts

Whether you want to hop on your indoor bike trainer or stretch your legs while working, consider getting KOM Cycling’s cool new Indoor Media Display. This adjustable desk has sturdy tripod-style legs and a 24-by-13-inch desktop that fits a laptop, tablet, or multiple small devices and has a non-slip padded surface to keep your gadgets in place. It also has two round depressions for holding your water bottles or coffee cup, and a slot in the top-front for standing a smartphone or other small device. Drop the table down to 34 inches for when you’re using your rowing machine, extend it up to 50 inches so you can use it as a standing desk, or set it for anywhere in between to accommodate your bike trainer height. Fold it up and take it with you wherever you go; weighs 7.5 pounds. $99.99. www.komcycling.com

KARI BODNARCHUK

