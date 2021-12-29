Flirting! Jealousy! Open marriages! Hiking! Here were 2021’s most popular Love Letters of the year

Frankly, I assumed 2021′s most clicked-on problems would be about couples navigating COVID rules, because that was the year’s big complication. Who was allowed into the house? What about parties? What was safe before and after vaccines? I thought one letter in particular — “ We’re having a party and my wife invited someone who won’t get vaxxed ” — would top the year, but it didn’t even make the Top 10.

That means it’s time for your neighborhood relationship advice columnist (me) to give you a Top 10 list of the most popular letters of the year posted on BostonGlobe.com .

Advertisement

Looking over the list below, it seems readers preferred letters that were spicy, escapist, and dramatic — maybe in ways their own lives weren’t. My theory is that people liked these letters—No. 1, especially — because they were messy, like compelling television.

Of course, these letters were written by real people, and I hope 2022 is a better one for them — and for all of us. If it’s not, always remember that I am here, in flannel pajamas, ready to read your problems.

Here we go:

10. “I left my husband for someone who has left me,” Dec. 12, 2021

This headline says it all, doesn’t it? I felt bad for two of the three people involved — being left is awful, even if you’ve cheated — but most commenters didn’t have much sympathy for the letter writer. Reader Jeanne357 told her, in the comments section, “Karma hurts.” Ouch.

9. “Dating as a 23-year-old single mom,” Nov. 28, 2021

This letter writer told us, “Guys lose interest in me quickly once I mention that I have a kid.” I told her to take the pressure off herself; there is no race to find a partner, especially now. A BostonGlobe.com commenter named K-0646 agreed: “The writer sounds like an intelligent, thoughtful, warm mom, with a boatload of responsibility that will make many pursuits harder. But she appears to have the chops to meet them.” K-0646 advised her to focus on building “a secure future for herself and her child. The ‘man’ part of her life requires no rush this time around. Good luck!” I love a good pep talk.

Advertisement

8. “My kids live with their stepmother, and I want to move closer. My husband doesn’t,” Nov. 26, 2021

It was bad enough that the letter writer’s husband refused to help her get closer to her kids. But there was another problem that caught the attention of readers. The letter writer said, of her husband, “Whenever I overstep some boundary, he ignores me for weeks.” That, they felt, said everything about what was wrong with the partnership. Many told her to move on.

7. “She wants an open marriage, but she’s worried things won’t work out well,” May 7, 2021

This letter writer’s husband gave her permission to seek sex outside of the marriage with a specific person, an old flame. But “I imagine there will be consequences,” she wrote. “There’s permission and there’s reality... What do you think could be the fallout?” Commenters were open to the idea of open marriages — but not this one. Commmenter Boston4All said, “The fact that the open marriage arrangement is happening not because you mutually agreed upon it, but because you’re falling for an old flame is a terrible sign.”

Advertisement

6. “My husband wants to be in another room,” Sept. 5, 2021

In this troubled marriage, there was silence, contempt, loneliness, and the effects of trauma. The husband retreated from the family—frequently. They had professional help, but needed so much more. “We’ve both seen therapists separately (him for a few years) and are in marriage counseling as well (for six months), yet we still seem to be drifting further apart.” Most commenters told the letter writer to prioritize her kids as much as possible.

5. “Is someone over 40 and never married damaged goods for dating?,” Feb. 5, 2020

This letter is from 2020 and yet, it still made the Top 10 of 2021. Why? People do a lot of googling about dating over 40 and find this letter. I highly recommend you re-read it (and my happily unmarried answer) if you’re ever feel weird about being uncoupled after a certain age. Being single over 40 can be wonderful — and lead to incredible experiences, I swear.

4. “Her husband and a friend have seemed a bit smitten with each other,” Aug. 20, 2021

This letter writer told us, of her friend, “We spent a ton of time together until I started noticing that my hubby and my so-called friend were getting a little too close — confiding in each other and looking generally too smitten when we hung out. I’ve voiced my concerns several times in the last six months only to get pushback from my husband.” Commenter baygirl summed it up with this post: “Not a good friend, not a good husband.”

Advertisement

3. “I’m 31 with no dating (or kissing) experience,” May 30, 2021

You can tell I was answering this letter right after getting my second vaccine. I was so optimistic about the world reopening. I promised this letter writer that when she got back out there, there would be big opportunities for love, and that everyone would feel inexperienced and rusty. I imagined her finding someone at a party. I thought life would be easier. Please get vaccinated and boostered, people. This letter writer needs to be able to kiss!

2. “We had a terrible vacation with another couple,” Sept. 3, 2021

The letter writer wound up with altitude sickness on a hike during this terrible vacation. That detail led to medical debate in the comments section. Way above my pay grade, people.

1. “My girlfriend is very close with her female friend, and it makes me nervous,” Dec. 16, 2021

Last I checked, this letter had more than a half million views in just a few weeks. That’s remarkable, especially when you consider the December 2021 news cycle. Why is this headline getting more traction than important dispatches about Omicron? The details: A man thinks his girlfriend of six months is unusually close to her friend of 17 years. “This married woman friend calls and texts my girlfriend often. ... When I suggest that my girlfriend may be bisexual she gets very upset... How can I get to the bottom of all this?” All I can say about this letter is that I hope the girlfriend writes to me herself so I can tell her that her best friendship sounds pretty fantastic (and healthy) to me.

Advertisement

I also hope you’re all safe this New Year’s Eve, and that you have the romantic lives you want. And if you don’t, I’m at loveletters@globe.com. You can listen to the podcast at loveletters.show.

Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters column turns 13 on Jan. 22. She can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@globe.com.