These apps can help you stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Remember last year at this time, when we thought we left the troubles of 2020 behind? That was cute. Welcome to the new roaring ‘20s, where what you crave most is five minutes to sit worry-free and breathe. Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of meditation apps out there. Three solid picks, all Apple Editor’s choices:

Whether you’re looking to meditate, exercise, or read more, drink less, or learn another language in 2022 — there’s an app for that.

With Calm, Matthew McConaughey, LeBron James, or Pearl Mackie might read you a peaceful bedtime story. Meditate with programs like “Radical Self-Care” led by meditation teacher and author Lama Rod Owens. There’s even a “Sleep Remix” where hits by Kacy Musgraves, Post Malone and more are set to a calming tempo. Free 7-day trial, $14.99 per month.

Headspace offers some 500 guided meditations on everything from stress, to resilience, to compassion. It also provides “tension-releasing” workouts, yoga, focus music playlists, “wind-down” exercises to get ready for bed, and more. Free 7-day trial, $12.99/month; or 14-day trial, $69.99/year.

Insight Timer offers 100,000 guided meditations, from vipassana to Zen, live yoga classes you can also watch on your Smart TV, sleep music, calming sleep videos, live talks, and some celeb teachers including Russell Brand and Gisele Bündchen, leading a meditation for children. Free features, also in-app subscription: $9.99/month, $59.99/year.

YOGA

Thanks to apps (and YouTube), practicing yoga at home has never been easier. #SocialDistancePose

Glo offers thousands of on-demand yoga, meditation, pilates and fitness classes — plus live virtual classes — that you can watch on your device or stream to a Smart TV. You might download favorite classes, try meditation prenatal or hatha yoga. From “First Time on the Mat” yoga to “Pilates Interval Training” there are classes for every level. Free 7-day trial, $24/month or $195/year.

Yoga Studio by Gaiam is a Mac App Store Editor’s Choice offering some 190 yoga videos and meditations, ranging from 5 to 60 minutes, in categories like “Yoga for Runners” and “Yoga for Back Pain,” and a library of poses with detailed instructions. Free trial, monthly subscription.

Also worth checking: Alo Moves, Yoga For Beginners, for more advanced students, Peloton.

READ MORE

If your goal is to spend more time reading, Scribd is the Netflix of books and audiobooks — $9.99 a month for near-unlimited free access to their library of more than a million e-books, plus audiobooks and magazine and news stories. Like Netflix, they don’t have every new release, but for the price, it’s worth every penny. Open Scribd instead of social media apps before bedtime, and you’re on your way.

As an app or website, the free Goodreads app helps you track the books you read, books you want to read, and what your friends are reading. Plus you can write reviews and read ones from other Goodreads users. There’s nothing like keeping a list of what you’ve read to motivate you to #ReadMore.

VAPE/SMOKE/DRINK LESS (Or quit entirely)

Quit Genius — an Apple Store Editors Choice endorsed by the World Health Organization — aims to help users quit drinking, smoking and vaping. Personalized programs show money saved, cigarettes unsmoked, and a timeline of health benefits: for example, at “two months smoke-free, your circulation has improved,” etc. Free to download. From $19.99/month.

Reframe, created by experts in psychology and neuroscience from Harvard, Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University School of Medicine, is designed to help you cut back or quit alcohol. Free download, free 7-day trial, $13.99/month.

The buzzy app Loosid is billed as “the sober social network,” where you can meet folks at sober-friendly events, or even find a sober date. Free to download

I’VE ALWAYS WANTED TO LEARN [YOUR GOAL HERE]

If learning a new language is on your 2022 to-do list, Duolingo is a fun and easy free app to take baby-steps toward that goal. So fun, actually, it feels more like a phone game with brain benefits.

An Apple Editor’s Choice app, Masterclass offers a chance to learn poetry from Amanda Gorman, photography from Annie Leibovitz, architecture from Frank Gehry, TV writing from Shonda Rhimes, songwriting from Alicia Keys, filmmaking from Spike Lee or Martin Scorsese. The A-list goes on. www.masterclass.com, plans from $15/month.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.