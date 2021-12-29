Recipes: Tortilla soup and two more spicy soups to warm a winter night

Cold weather means it’s time to warm up with spicy soups from around the world. Spiked with jalapeños, our take on Mexican tortilla soup uses corn chips to thicken and flavor a puree that gets contrasting texture from fresh garnishes. Our version of Haiti’s pumpkin and beef soup, soup joumou, is rich yet light, with two Scotch bonnet peppers that give it a spicy backdrop. And the fiery kick of Nigerian frejon balances the richness of a soup base made of blended coconut milk and black beans.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

For the best results, ripe tomatoes are key — in non-summer months, we find Campari tomatoes to be a good option, as well as cherry or grape tomatoes. The tomatoes need only to be cored before they’re tossed into the pot (cherry or grape tomatoes can be used whole).

2 tablespoons lard or neutral oil

1 large white onion, halved and thinly sliced

6 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

2 jalapeño chilies, stemmed, seeded, and sliced

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 bunch cilantro, stems roughly chopped, leaves chopped, reserved separately

2 pounds ripe tomatoes (see headnote), cored

2 cups yellow or white tortilla chips, plus more to serve

1½ quarts low-sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon white sugar

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Sour cream or crumbled cotija cheese, to serve

Diced avocado, to serve (optional)

In a large pot set over medium-high heat, warm the lard until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeños, cumin, and cilantro stems, then cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the tomatoes, tortilla chips, broth, and sugar. Bring to a boil, then cover, reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring, at a simmer, until the tomatoes have softened and their skins begin to peel away, about 10 minutes.

Remove the pot from the heat and cool, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Using a blender and working in batches so the jar is never more than half-full, puree the mixture until smooth; transfer each batch to a large bowl.

Wipe out the pot, then pour in the puree. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until heated, about 5 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper, then stir in half of the chopped cilantro leaves. To serve, add tortilla chips to individual bowls, then ladle in the soup. Sprinkle with the remaining chopped cilantro leaves and top with sour cream and avocado (if using).

Haitian-Style Pumpkin and Beef Soup (Soup Joumou) Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Haitian-Style Pumpkin and Beef Soup (Soup Joumou)

Makes 8 servings

If you can’t find Scotch bonnets, habaneros work well, too. Be sure to use canned pure pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie filling. We also stud ours with cloves, a tip we took from Haiti-born cook Sophia Sanon, who now resides in Montreal.

You should end up with about 2 pounds of meat after trimming a 3-pound boneless beef chuck roast; trim as much visible fat as possible. (Pre-cubed meat sold as “beef for stew” doesn’t work in this recipe; it’s hard to know the cut of meat.)

8 whole cloves

2 Scotch bonnet or habanero chilies

3 pound boneless beef chuck roast, trimmed fat and cut into ½- to ¾-inch pieces

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

3½ quarts (14 cups) low-sodium chicken broth, divided

3 bay leaves

3 medium leeks, white and light greens parts sliced into ¼-inch rings, rinsed and drained

12 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

15-ounce can pumpkin puree

1 pound butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into ½-inch cubes

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into ½-inch cubes

1 cup finely chopped, fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons lime juice, plus lime wedges to serve

Hot sauce, to serve

Press 4 cloves into each of the chilies, then set aside. Use paper towels to pat the meat dry, then season with salt and pepper.

In a large saucepan over medium-high, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until just smoking. Add half of the beef and cook, stirring occasionally, until well browned, about 5 minutes. Add the remaining beef, 2 cups of the broth, the bay leaves, and 1 clove-studded chili. Bring to a simmer, then cover and reduce to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the beef is very tender, about 2 hours.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beef to a medium bowl and set aside to cool. Simmer the broth over medium-high heat until reduced to about 1 cup, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, when the beef is cool enough to handle, shred any larger pieces into bite-size chunks. Set aside. Remove and discard the bay leaves and chili from the broth, then pour it over the beef. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

Meanwhile, in a large Dutch oven over medium, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add the leeks and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are wilted, about 5 minutes. Stir in the pumpkin puree and cook until the mixture looks dry, about 2 minutes. Add the remaining 3 quarts broth and the remaining clove-studded chili, then bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are tender, about 30 minutes.

Set a fine mesh strainer over a large bowl. Pour the pumpkin-broth mixture through the strainer and firmly press on the solids to extract as much liquid as possible. Discard the solids, return the liquid to the Dutch oven, and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Stir in the squash and potatoes, return to a simmer on medium, and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are just tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Add the reserved beef and its liquid and cook, stirring occasionally, until the beef is heated through, 5 to 10 minutes. Off heat, stir in the cilantro and lime juice. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve with lime wedges and hot sauce.

Spicy Black Bean and Coconut Soup Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Spicy Black Bean and Coconut Soup

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Nigerian frejon, a smooth puree of beans and coconut milk, inspired this rich, flavorful soup that happens to be vegetarian (even vegan). We blend only a portion of the bean mixture so the soup is lightly thickened, not a heavy puree, with lots of texture from creamy whole beans. If you have coconut oil in the pantry, use it in place of the neutral oil — it will add extra coconut flavor and aroma.

2 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil (see headnote), divided

½ medium red onion, finely chopped, plus more to serve

3 medium garlic cloves, chopped

14½-ounce can coconut milk

2 jalapeño chilies, stemmed, halved, and seeded

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon dried thyme or 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

Kosher salt

4 15½-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained

1½ tablespoons lime juice, plus lime wedges to serve

Chopped plum tomatoes, for garnish (optional)

In a large pot set over medium-high heat, warm 2 tablespoons oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add 2½ cups water, the coconut milk, jalapeños, allspice, thyme, and ¾ teaspoon salt, then bring to a simmer. Add the beans and simmer, uncovered and stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes.

Remove the pot from the heat and cool for 10 minutes. Transfer 3 cups of the bean mixture to a blender along with the jalapeños and puree until smooth. Return the puree to the pot and bring to a simmer over medium heat.

Off heat, stir in the lime juice, then taste and season with salt. Ladle into bowls and garnish with chopped onion and chopped plum tomatoes, if using; serve with lime wedges.

