She’s talking marriage after two months. And she makes me smell her feet

Q. I am in a relationship with someone and we’ve been together for almost two months now. We are very happy but she is moving waaay too fast.

Even though we both like each other and are happy in this relationship, she wants us to move in together and is already talking about getting married. I like the thought of weddings as much as the next guy, but not when it’s my own, and not after knowing the person for two months.

She says if I really love her then I should be willing to commit to marriage already, even if it’s far away. But I don’t know what I’m having for dinner tomorrow, never mind if I want to marry this girl in the future.

Also, she has a bad habit of not washing her feet and then making me smell them. I can’t commit to that. Please help.

– Too Fast

A. Wow. What a detail to throw in at the end of a letter!

Feet aside, this doesn’t sound like the right relationship for you. She’s in the “when you know, you know” camp, and you’re not even thinking about wanting to know.

You’re happy right now because you can remind her that it’s only been two months. But what happens after six? Eight? She’s on a specific path, and you’re not eager to join her.

Be very honest and tell her you can’t commit to the things she wants, at least not her on her timeline. You do not know anything monumental about this relationship, even if her gut is telling her this could be forever.

If she wants to be moving toward something specific, she should be out there looking, finding someone who wants the same thing. She should be walking away. With those feet.

I really don’t want to think about the feet right now. That could be its own letter, if you saw future with this woman. But you don’t.

Let her know — and then think about what’s for dinner.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

She wants to get married. To whom doesn’t much matter. OUTOFORDER

Saying stuff like, “If you really loved me, you’d [capitulate to me],” is emotionally manipulative. This woman doesn’t care about how you feel about the relationship — not really. . . . It’d be one thing if you’d been dating two years, but two months? Yikes. She’s already pressuring you. It won’t get better. DANGLEPARTICIPLE

Tell her firmly that you aren’t ready to move in or to discuss marriage. Then it’s up to her. If she gets annoying about it? Well, then it becomes up to you. For what it’s worth, I think you’re already ready to end things. BLISTERED-TOE

Even if/when someone “knows” a partner is (probably) the right one for them, a respectful, well-grounded person does not pressure a potential lifetime commitment after 8 WEEKS. You already know you should not marry her. What you should do is end this disaster in progress. I’m not even touching the feet issue, and neither should you. ORGANFAILURE818















