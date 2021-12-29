Armed standoff on Ledge Street in Providence ends peacefully

Elliott Brito, 31, was arrested and is expected to face firearms charges.

PROVIDENCE — A man who barricaded himself inside an apartment with a rifle and allegedly threatened to kill officers surrendered peacefully after a nearly three-hour standoff Wednesday afternoon.

Brito was inside his first floor apartment at 61 Ledge St. when officers responded to a call at 3 p.m. about a man with a gun, said Commander Thomas Verdi.

Verdi said that Brito’s first words to the police negotiators were: “I’ll kill any police officer I see. I’m not going to be taken alive.”

However, negotiators Sgt. Michael Wheeler and Officer Eric Fernandes kept talking to Brito. The negotiation went, on and off, for two hours and 45 minutes, Verdi said. The special response team and a state police Bearcat vehicle were nearby.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority detoured busses in the area as the standoff unfolded.

“In a situation like this, time is always on our side,” Verdi said.

Brito finally emerged with his hands up, Verdi said. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for an evaluation.

Brito has a criminal record that includes felonies and he is on probation. The police seized the rifle and were obtaining a search warrant to look for other weapons in his apartment, Verdi said.

