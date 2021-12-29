The Globe’s 10 most-read stories of 2021

2021 began with the deadly Capitol insurrection , the historic second impeachment of former president Donald Trump for his role in the attack, and the inauguration of Joe Biden as president.

As the year comes to a close and we prepare to enter 2022, we’re taking a look back at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

These are the Globe’s 10 most popular stories of 2021.

Ina and David Steiner, a Natick couple who sued eBay after company employees harassed and stalked them. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Natick residents Ina and David Steiner were the targets of a bizarre harassment campaign directed by senior executives at one of the country’s leading Internet companies, eBay. The couple spoke to the Globe in July about the ordeal and the civil lawsuit they have filed against the company. They provided additional harrowing details of their experience beyond those disclosed in court documents, which included copies of e-mails and text messages of eBay employees that federal prosecutors say show how they conspired to terrorize the Steiners.

A 1944 $200 US Savings Bond. Public Domain

US savings bonds fell out of favor in the 1990s with the rise of the Internet and a plethora of potentially more lucrative and exciting investment options. The humble paper savings bond has become so forgotten that the Treasury Department said 80 million of them, worth a total of $29 billion, have fully matured but have not been redeemed. Members of Congress launched a bipartisan effort to get that money back in the hands of Americans.

Kayden (left) and Isabella Gove attended Camp Quinebarge and had to go home after 6 days. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Camp Quinebarge, a rustic 85-year-old camp in Moultonborough, N.H., shut down in July after six days. Camp directors informed parents, who had shelled out $3,400 for two weeks, that they needed to pick up their children, following a “summer of challenges” capped off by delays from the camp’s food supplier that made continuing untenable. Tales from the aggrieved make Quinebarge sound like the summer camp equivalent of Fyre Festival, the ill-fated music fest that promised luxury accommodations in the Bahamas but instead delivered FEMA tents and second-rate cheese sandwiches.

Tomasz Zajda - stock.adobe.com

In July, the Globe broke down a number of suggestions and tips for the millions of Americans who planned to break out of their COVID-19 bubbles and embark on vacations in everything from teardrop trailers to bus-size motorhomes to Ford vans.

Interstate 95 shut down during an armed standoff in July. State Police handout

What started out as a seemingly routine stop by a State Police trooper to help motorists on the shoulder of Interstate 95 on a Saturday morning in July spiraled into a surreal hours-long confrontation between nearly a dozen men with high-powered rifles and police, who were forced to shut down a busy highway on a holiday weekend and order nearby residents to shelter in their homes. Remarkably, the standoff ended peacefully, without so much as a single shot fired.

Tear gas was fired at Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

The day after a mob of violent Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to disrupt the certification of Biden’s election on Jan. 6, the Globe launched a live blog that functioned as a feed of the latest political updates. The blog brought readers through the immediate aftermath of the attack to Trump’s historic impeachment trial and up to Biden’s first day in office.

Representative Lauren Boebert. David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert faced calls for her resignation in the days following the Jan. 6 riot for tweeting about the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as lawmakers were whisked to a secure location to shelter in place while insurrectionists stormed the building.

3. I just learned I only have months to live. This is what I want to say | Globe Magazine

A portrait of writer Jack Thomas at work in the Globe city room in 1979, taken by his colleague Stan Grossfeld. Stan Grossfeld/Globe staff

Jack Thomas, a longtime journalist and former Boston Globe reporter, penned a moving essay following a cancer diagnosis in which he was told he had only months to live. Thomas confronted the difficult questions of how one spends their final months, reflected on a fulfilling career as a journalist and the love of his family, and mused over what and who he might encounter when he dies.

“As death draws near, I feel the same uncomfortable transition I experienced when I was a teenager at Brantwood Camp in Peterborough, New Hampshire, packing up to go home after a grand summer. I’m not sure what awaits me when I get home, but this has certainly been an exciting experience. I had a loving family. I had a great job at the newspaper. I met fascinating people, and I saw myriad worldwide wonders. It’s been full of fun and laughter, too, a really good time. I just wish I could stay a little longer,” Thomas wrote.

Jimmy Hayes. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Jimmy Hayes, a Dorchester native who played for the Boston Bruins during a career that included an NCAA championship at Boston College, silver medals with Team USA, and seven years in the NHL, died unexpectedly in August. He was 31. In an effort to raise awareness about the power of opioid addiction and prevent others from enduring a similar pain, his family later told Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy that Hayes died with fentanyl and cocaine in his system.

Workers prepared COVID-19 vaccinations at Fenway Park. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

The Globe’s most-read story of the year is a live blog that provides a feed of the the latest COVID-19 news from across the world, the United States, and Massachusetts. Whether it’s the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, updates on authorized COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and tests, noteworthy people who tested positive, policies enacted to stem the spread of the virus, and everything in between, the Globe’s live COVID blog is updated 24/7 and serves as a one-stop resource for all things COVID-19.

Karla Ovalle of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.