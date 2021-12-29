How people reacted to state Representative Patricia Morgan’s tweet about losing ‘a black friend’ and CRT

“I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too,” she wrote. “But now she is hostile and unpleasant. I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT ”

Less than 24 hours after she complained on Twitter about losing “a black friend” because of critical race theory, Rhode Island state Representative Patricia L. Morgan had garnered thousands of reactions from around the world, with many of them mocking her, correcting her, or begging her to delete her tone-deaf tweet .

In an interview with the Globe on Tuesday, Morgan, a West Warwick Republican, stood by what she posted. She declined to identify the friend she’d tweeted about, but said she had noticed the friend becoming distant. At a recent Christmas party, things became really noticeable, Morgan said.

“I just felt we weren’t friends anymore, because she doesn’t want to be friends anymore,” Morgan said in an interview. “I’m positive it’s because of my skin color. And that’s a shame.”

She told the Globe that the negative reaction to her tweet was yet more proof of the insidious nature of critical race theory.

“Twitter is a cesspool anyway,” Morgan said.

The tweet spawned two hashtags, #ihadablackfriend and #ihadawhitefriend, where people shared their experiences, positive and negative. It even inspired at least one parody Twitter account.

Reactions were still pouring in a day later. Some questioned her logic:

Some pointed out that critical race theory does not mean what she thinks it means:

Others suggested there may be other reasons why her friend had become cold and distant.

Some read between the lines to explain the tweet to the masses:

Rhode Island activists and politicians joined the fray, calling on Morgan to rethink her position, apologize for her tweet, or even resign:

And plenty of people offered a simple suggestion: Just delete the tweet.

Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @WriteEditRepeat.