Mayor Wu announces slate of Cabinet re-appointments

Wu was sworn-in last month after becoming the first woman and first person of color elected mayor of Boston. The Cabinet positions announced in a press release Wednesday included Celina Barrios-Millner, who previously served as the city’s chief of equity and inclusion and who will now join the mayor’s office as a senior advisor. Shumeane Benford, a veteran police officer, will continue as Boston’s emergency management chief. Kara Elliot-Ortega, who served as the city’s chief of arts and culture for the past three years, will continue in that role.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Wednesday announced an array of Cabinet re-appointments, as the leadership team of her new administration continues to take shape.

Advertisement

Dion Irish is Wu’s choice for the chief of operations post, which oversees the city’s inspectional services, public facilities, and property management and “coordinates multi-agency operational initiatives.” Irish previously served as the head of inspectional services. Justin Sterritt will continue to serve as Boston’s chief financial officer, according to Wu’s Wednesday release.

The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond was appointed chief of environment, energy, and open space earlier this year and will continue to serve in that role.

“I’m grateful for the continued leadership and service of these dedicated city officials,” said Wu in a statement. “In this critical moment, their knowledge and passion for connecting our communities will guide our actions to make Boston a city for everyone.”

One post in the Wu administration that has yet to be filled: permanent police commissioner. Wu’s selection of that role will be among her most important mayoral appointments. She has said she intends to start the search process in early 2022.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.