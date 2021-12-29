New director will steer Fuller Craft Museum into the future

“The museum in the face of a pandemic and its challenges is really thriving,” board chair Annie Rosen said. Grants have been made to the museum by the state’s Cultural Council and private foundations, and improvements such as a new elevator and repairs to windows have been completed.

Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton, which recently appointed Erin McGough as its new executive director, has so far weathered the pandemic in good shape, according to the chair of the board of trustees.

Erin McGough will take over the executive director role at Brockton's Fuller Craft Museum on Jan. 3.

Remarkably, Rosen said, revenue from admissions improved after the museum switched from traditional fixed-rate admissions to a “pay what you choose” model at a time “when the art sector has struggled.”

Advertisement

The museum’s admission policy now states: “Admission free for Brockton residents. Admission by donation for all guests. Suggested donation is $12.”

The museum is located at 455 Oak St.. It’s open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. As a museum of contemporary craft, it is “dedicated to inspire patrons and artists to explore life” through materials such as wood, metal, fabric, leather, pottery, glass, and other media.

Among the museum’s current exhibitions, “Glass Lifeforms” includes work by contemporary artists in various glass techniques (including glassblowing) inspired by Harvard’s famous collection of plant and invertebrate models. Rosen called it “a wonderful glass exhibit.”

Rosen said the change in admission policy helped improve the institution’s finances after it took effect this year. She called the change “a little bit of an experiment” and “the right thing to do.”

The policy was intended to reduce barriers to access to the museum during the pandemic. “We tried another way,” she said, “to allow visitors to use discretion and contribute.” The change succeeded, she said. “The museum was able to be a better refuge to folks during the pandemic when they felt so isolated and missing the arts.”

Advertisement

Public safety also was enhanced as the museum established a policy requiring all visitors and staff to wear masks, “except where unsafe due to medical condition or disability.” Fuller Craft also expanded its program of online offerings.

Following up on the challenges of steering the institution through the pandemic, the museum’s board of trustees appointed McGough to be the new executive director, as of Monday, Jan. 3. The museum stated that she will work with the Fuller’s staff and trustees to meet the goals of the museum’s current strategic plan: expand the audience, engage the community, and sustain resources, “as well as develop the next strategic plan to launch in 2023.”

McGough, who previously was the executive director of the Duxbury Rural & Historical Society for seven years, also will be charged “with increasing the museum’s visibility, attendance, growth, and community impact, as well as developing the board and overseeing the museum’s exhibitions, collections, and educational programs.”

She replaces Denise LeBlanc, who served as executive director for three years before retiring.

Rosen said McGough was chosen after “a national search for somebody with a terrific operating background and somebody who would take the museum forward as a leader in contemporary craft.”

In addition to the new director’s South Shore connections from her work in Duxbury, McGough also has worked at the New Bedford Whaling Museum. Her background includes bachelor’s and master’s degrees in art history.

According to a prepared statement by Fuller Craft staff member Caitlin Burton, McGough “maintained multiple historical structures and buildings, museum collections and archives, and more than 150 acres of land,” in her director’s role in Duxbury. “She brings more than 20 years of museum experience with her and a passion to cultivate authentic experiences and deepen audience engagement,” Burton said.

Advertisement

McGough also dealt with the “operational complexity” of multiple facilities and permanent collections in her previous position, Rosen said. And she worked with a deep group of volunteers at Duxbury.

Rosen pointed out that the preservation of local history — McGough’s mission in Duxbury — has common points with supporting craft art, her new job’s focus.

“Craft is multifaceted,” Rosen said. Even the artifacts exhibited by historical societies and art museums — often handmade items used in everyday life — have clear parallels. She pointed to Fuller’s recent “chairing” exhibit, which included handcrafted chairs from the museum’s permanent collection.

As executive director, McGough will have an important role in maintaining the museum’s strong financial position and planning its future, Rosen said. The new director will be part of developing a new facilities improvement plan that will address better use of the museum’s grounds, improve parking areas, and add outdoor sculptures.

Rosen said the museum also will continue to maintain a close connection with the city of Brockton. The museum works with the city’s art teachers to bring all of the school system’s grade 3 and 5 students into the museum, she said. Fuller Craft’s charter requires it to be based physically in Brockton.

Advertisement

“We are focused on the city to make sure we are serving our stakeholders there,” she said.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.