N.H. woman who threatened Black child broke civil rights law, court rules

A New Hampshire court ruled that a woman broke the state’s civil rights laws when she called a 9-year-old Black boy a racial slur and threatened to kneel on his neck after he accidentally broke her son’s toy in May, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Wednesday.

Kristina Graper, 51, of Dover, N.H., was “motivated by victim’s race and had the purpose to terrorize or coerce them,” the Strafford County Superior Court found, according to the attorney general’s office.

The attorney general’s Civil Rights Unit filed a complaint against Graper earlier this year, saying she threatened the boy who was playing with her son at a park on May 10. Her threats came after her son told her the boy had broken “a foam missile or foam bullet” that belonged to him, the complaint said, according to the Associated Press.