Officer offers a helping hand to a wayward cat

Back in November, Tufts University Police Officer Leandro Lins was patrolling the area of College Avenue in Medford when he noticed a cat heading toward heavy traffic. “Afraid that the cat would get hurt, the officer took the cat and noticed the owner’s phone number on the collar,” police said. “The owner was notified, and the cat was returned home safely.” On Nov. 13, Tufts police shared a photo of the cat and the officer on Facebook, Twitter, and the department’s website.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

At 8:45 a.m. Dec. 13, a man walked into the Bridgewater police station to report that he went canoeing in town the previous month and his shotgun fell into the water. He told police that he attempted to locate the shotgun but was unsuccessful.

MYSTERIOUS MOVERS

At 7:22 p.m. Dec. 11, someone walked into the Medfield police station and said that there was a suspicious moving truck on John Crowder Road, and none of the residents on the street — which is a short dead-end with only four houses on it — knew why it was there. Police officers went to check out the situation and reported that the truck was already gone when they arrived.

ROAD RAGE

At 3:23 p.m. Dec. 9, police received multiple 911 calls reporting that two gray sedans were ramming each other at the intersection of Elm Street and Reservoir Avenue in Saugus. The responding officers located the two vehicles. One of the drivers, a 36-year-old man from Lynn, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

FOOD RAGE

At 5:18 p.m. Dec. 3, a police officer spoke with a woman from a business on Linden Street in Wellesley who said a food delivery driver became upset when she asked him to wait outside until his order was ready. She said the delivery guy began to yell at her and then knocked three takeout orders valued at approximately $300 off of a table so hard that they struck her. She gave police a description of the driver and his vehicle, and the police were investigating.

TRAPPED IN A TREE

At 5:01 p.m. Dec. 10, the Stow police and fire department got a call from a man on Boxboro Road who said that his grandson’s foot was wedged in a tree and he was stuck. According to the log entry, all ended well: The child was freed from the tree and evaluated, and there were no reports of injuries.

SHRUBBERY DISPUTE

At 11:34 a.m. Oct. 29, Burlington police received a call from a resident of Stony Brook Road who reported that a contractor working next door had removed a shrub that she believed was on her property. Police advised her that the definition of a property line is a civil matter that must be worked out in court, and connected her to the Burlington Building Department.

NOT WHAT YOU WANT TO FIND ON YOUR CAR

At 10:25 p.m. Nov. 7, Wilmington police got a call from a woman who said a man threw up on her car in a parking lot on Fordham Road. The woman told police she “does not understand why someone would throw up on her vehicle” because it was parked in a “wide open parking lot,” and she was questioning whether it was a hate crime. She told police that four to five men got into a white Nissan and left the property, and she wasn’t able to get the license plate number. The log entry stated that the “vehicle was gone prior to officer’s arrival” and the “vomit was cleaned from vehicle.”

