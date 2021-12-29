As pandemic flares up, Mass. continues to lean on its National Guard

The group gathered here for CPR training is part of the deployment of hundreds of National Guard troops activated by Governor Charlie Baker last week to help shore up the health care system in the face of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant tearing through Massachusetts.

BROCKTON — Dressed in their combat fatigues, some of the 14 National Guard members in this training class are performing chest compressions on adult-size mannequins laid out on tables in a large building that has the feel of a former car dealership. Others are squeezing a bag valve attached to the dummies’ mouths. The rest hold baby mannequins and await instructions.

As the latest surge pushes COVID-19 infections to new highs, the state is once again turning to the Guard — as it has time and again during the nearly two-year pandemic. This marks the 14th activation since March 2020, according to state authorities.

Guard personnel have been tapped to help with logistics, construct field hospitals, and test residents and staff of nursing homes. They’ve also stepped in to drive school buses in several districts facing pandemic-fueled driver shortages, and swab the noses of schoolchildren when numerous districts struggled to get testing programs off the ground.

This time the state is asking the Guard to help local medical responses.

“The state of Massachusetts, they need additional help and that’s why we’re here,” said Sergeant Mark Njoroge, a 31-year-old Lowell resident who works in a nursing home as his day job. COVID-19 “is what it is,” he added, “but we’re here to help.”

The deployment of up to 500 Guard members started Monday. On Tuesday the group in Brockton went through the basics of CPR as they prepared to work with Brewster Ambulance Service, one of a dozen ambulance providers in the state that will receive help from the Guard.

After the training on the mannequins, there was a multiple choice test on CPR, a break for lunch, and then plans for an ambulance driving training session at this site, one of Brewster Ambulance’s hubs in the state, as well as patient privacy tutelage.

For three months or so, the members of the Guard will work on Brewster’s nonemergency calls, such as transferring patients between hospitals or giving them rides from a nursing home to a doctor. Guard members will not be responding to 911 calls, according to Domenic Corey, director of operations for Brewster Ambulance. Guard members also could be attached to ambulance crews throughout Massachusetts, said Corey.

Even before the pandemic, local EMS operations were facing staffing challenges, said Corey, and the arrival of COVID-19 only exacerbated those problems. The public health emergency paused internships, which curbed the number of new, incoming EMS staff. The pandemic also triggered an industry exodus, said Corey, as many EMS staff elected to retire early or otherwise leave because of personal health reasons, not wanting to consistently expose themselves to the virus.

COVID-19 took a “tight environment and made it even tighter,” said Corey. “You have a lot of people leaving, you have no pipeline of new people coming in.”

Other EMS companies throughout the state will also receive support from the National Guard. PRIDEStar EMS, for instance, is receiving five Guard members to transport patients on nonemergency calls.

“Our emergency medical technicians and paramedics have served on the front lines of COVID-19 for nearly two years without respite,” said David Daly, chief executive of PRIDEStar EMS, in a statement. “These additional personnel will allow us to focus on providing the highest quality care possible.”

Other troops will deploy to hospitals to assist with security and delivery of patient meals. The Guard will also be available to take patients via wheelchair or stretcher from their rooms for tests, and they may also serve as observers of patients who are at risk for harming themselves, officials said.

Massachusetts this week surpassed 1 million cases of COVID-19, and on Wednesday, the state hit a new high for a single day, reporting 15,163 new cases. The state also reported 1,711 patients with COVID-19 were in the hospital.

Omicron is fueling record case numbers around the world. In the United States, it has already helped push daily case averages above 200,000 for the first time in nearly 12 months, according to The New York Times’ coronavirus tracker.

At the Brockton training session this week, Air Force National Guard Tactical Sergeant Daniel Queiroz, a 32-year-old Medford resident who works in finance, said the task of helping plug a gap in the labor market for first responders is a “tremendous responsibility.”

“It’s what we sign up for,” he said.

For Specialist Jared Bernal, a 24-year-old mechanic who grew up in Plymouth but now lives in Haverhill, this marked his fourth activation since the start of the pandemic. He joined the Guard five years ago, and said he’s seen more active time in the nearly two years of COVID than the three years before.

“I want to give back to the community,” he said. “That’s what the Guard’s about.”

Specialist Paul Nigro a 27-year-old EMT from Quincy who has been in the Guard for two years, said he looks forward to being activated.

“It means I can actually help people,” he said.

The governor first activated the Guard for pandemic help in March 2020, right at the start of the public health emergency, tasking it with supporting requests from state agencies for “equipment, logistics, warehousing, and related duties,” according to the Baker administration.

There have also been times when Baker called on the Guard to be ready for potential unrest. Last year, it was mobilized in Boston after confrontations broke out between police and protesters, when some people smashed windows and stole goods in Downtown Crossing and the Back Bay during unrest that followed a peaceful demonstration protesting the murder of George Floyd. Months later, in the fall of 2020, he activated the Guard to assist cities and towns if they needed help maintaining public safety during “large scale events.” Baker also approved an order to send up to 500 Guard troops to Washington, D.C., to provide security in the inauguration of President Biden, following violence at the US Capitol.

Other states including Pennsylvania, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and New York deployed their National Guards recently to help with COVID-19 responses.

In Massachusetts, Guard members are also helping conduct testing in schools with high numbers of cases. The guard has assisted in Lowell, Framingham, and Gloucester, according to state authorities.

Massachusetts National Guard spokesman Don Veitch said of activations during the pandemic, “The last two years, it is a lot, but there’s a lot that has to be done.”

Emily Sweeney and Hanna Krueger of the Globe staff and Globe correspondent Andrew Brinker contributed. Material from The New York Times and The Washington Post was used.





















Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.