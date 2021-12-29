Passenger killed in Swampscott crash, driver hospitalized

A predawn crash in Swampscott Wednesday left one person dead and another seriously injured, according to State Police.
Agency spokesman David Procopio said via email that the crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of Paradise Road.
The crash, he wrote, “involved a Honda Accord occupied by two people that, for reasons still under investigation, went off the road in the area of 245 Paradise and struck a fence and a tree.”
The passenger, he said, was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver was taken to Mass. General with “serious injuries,” Procopio said.
The identity of the deceased passenger wasn’t immediately available.
Procopio said State Police crash reconstruction and crime scene units assisted Swampscott police, who’re the primary agency since Paradise Road is a local street. The investigation remains active.
This is a breaking story that’ll be updated when more information becomes available.
