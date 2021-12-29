Passenger killed in Swampscott crash, driver hospitalized

A predawn crash in Swampscott Wednesday left one person dead and another seriously injured, according to State Police.

Agency spokesman David Procopio said via email that the crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of Paradise Road.

The crash, he wrote, “involved a Honda Accord occupied by two people that, for reasons still under investigation, went off the road in the area of 245 Paradise and struck a fence and a tree.”