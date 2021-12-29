Police identify Easthampton man killed in Williamsburg crash

An Easthampton man who was killed when he was ejected from his car after it crashed down an embankment in Williamsburg Tuesday was identified as Allen Tautznik, 33, State Police said.
State Police were sent to Mountain Street at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday for a vehicle that was “well off the roadway.”
When troopers arrived, they found Tautznik suffering from serious injuries after being ejected from the 2004 Mini Cooper he was driving, State Police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was the only person in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, the statement said.
