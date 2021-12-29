Some good news as COVID-19 cases hit a record high in Rhode Island

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 925.7 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 820,547 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 2,379

Test-positive rate: 12.7 percent

Currently hospitalized: 295

Total deaths: 3,046

Rhode Island hit a new single-day record high with 2,379 COVID-19 cases on Monday, but there’s at least some good news that could come sometime in the next month: the state could soon hit an 80 percent vaccination rate among all eligible residents, according to the Department of Health.

As of Tuesday, 820,547 residents were fully vaccinated, which is 77.7 percent of the projected population over the age of 5. We know that 928,285 residents, or 87.9 percent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

We’re all learning that being vaccinated (and boosted) won’t necessarily prevent you from testing positive, but health experts say they’re confident that vaccinated people are far less likely to die or end up in the hospital because of the virus.

The booster numbers are less impressive. Only 26.7 percent residents have received a booster dose, according to the health department. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet updated its definition of “fully vaccinated” to include boosters, but private businesses and professional sports leagues are moving in that direction.

Rhode Island reported 24,192 breakthrough cases as of Dec. 14, as well as 847 hospitalizations and 132 deaths. Case rates continue to be significantly higher for those who are unvaccinated, according to the state.

⚓ State Representative Patricia Morgan is facing criticism from... just about everyone for tweet that she lost “a black friend” because of critical race theory. Read more.

⚓ Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza on Tuesday announced that city employees will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and will no longer be able to provide proof of a negative virus test. Read more.

⚓ An 11-year-old boy who ran away from home after an argument with his mother late Christmas night was found mid-day Tuesday inside a parked car a few blocks from his home. Read more.

⚓ David Zapatka has photographed 182 of the nation’s 800 active lighthouses at night, but it’s a race against time: The Coast Guard is shutting down lighthouses and climate change is destroying them. Read more.

⚓ The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island is demanding to know why a Rhode Island Public Transit Authority data breach led to the release of personal health information for thousands of people, including some who have never even been on a RIPTA bus. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos has tested positive for COVID-19, she said Tuesday. Read more.

⚓ Does this sound familiar? Lieutenant governor used to be a useless job. Now it might be the hottest race in Massachusetts. Read more.

⚓ At-home tests are expensive and hard to find. The decision over whether to use one is its own kind of stress. Read more.

⚓ It’s clear that N’Keal Harry has been a bust for the Patriots, writes Christopher Gasper. Read more.

