State police seize drugs, gun after arresting Vermont man

A Vermont man was arrested after state troopers allegedly found drugs, cash, and a gun inside his car on Route 91 in Northampton Dec. 22, officials said Wednesday.
Jeffrey Baird, 41 of Springfield, Vermont is facing multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a Class B drug, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, State Police said in a press release.
Baird was driving a red Mercury sedan with no license plate when he was pulled over by troopers on Route 91 northbound around 2 a.m for driving without a license plate. .
Police arrested Baird after discovering his license was suspended and his vehicle was unregistered, police said.
A search of the vehicle turned up 210 grams of crystal meth, 10 grams of a substance believed to be crack-cocaine, a spring-loaded knife, a large amount of cash, and a .357 caliber revolver with eight rounds of ammunition, the release said.
Baird was taken to the Northampton Barracks and transferred to Hampshire County House of Correction, State Police said.
Bail was set at $100,000.
He is also facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition without an FID card, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and a license plate violation.
