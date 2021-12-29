State police seize drugs, gun after arresting Vermont man

A Vermont man was arrested after state troopers allegedly found drugs, cash, and a gun inside his car on Route 91 in Northampton Dec. 22, officials said Wednesday.

Jeffrey Baird, 41 of Springfield, Vermont is facing multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a Class B drug, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, State Police said in a press release.

Baird was driving a red Mercury sedan with no license plate when he was pulled over by troopers on Route 91 northbound around 2 a.m for driving without a license plate. .