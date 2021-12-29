Taunton woman, 21, charged with drunk driving and vehicular homicide in connection with fatal Middleborough crash

The name of the deceased victim was withheld pending family notification. It wasn’t clear if Hutchinson had hired a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

In a statement, Middleborough police said the Taunton motorist, 21-year-old Tianna Hutchinson, was arrested on charges including motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence of liquor.

A Taunton woman was allegedly intoxicated Tuesday night when her vehicle collided with another car in Middleborough, killing the other driver, police said.

The statement said the crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. on Wareham Street near the South Middleboro Fire Station.

Hutchinson’s vehicle was a white 2010 Chrysler 300, and the other car was a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, according to the statement.

Responding officers saw both vehicles damaged in the middle of the road, and the Sonata driver was treated at the scene, officials said. The Sonata driver was later pronounced dead at Tobey Hospital.

“During an initial investigation Middleboro Police determined that the cars collided head-on on the wet roadway,” the statement said. “Middleboro Police at the scene arrested the driver of the Chrysler, determined to be Hutchinson, without incident. She was transported to the Middleboro police station for booking.”

Hutchinson was held on $10,000 bail at booking, with arraignment slated for Wednesday in Wareham District Court, police said.

“The crash remains under investigation by the Middleboro Police Department,” the statement said. “Middleboro Police were assisted by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Unit, and detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.”

This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

