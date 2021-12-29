Three people taken to hospital after multi-car crash in Salem, NH

Three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a three-car crash in Salem, N.H. on Wednesday evening, said Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Paul Balentine.
Salem police and fire responded to reports of a three-car crash at the intersection of Lowell Road and Brady Avenue shortly before 5 p.m., Balentine said.
Police found a total of six occupants in the three cars, three of whom were unharmed. The other three were taken to an area hospital, Balentine said.
At least one car had moderate to severe damage in the crash, according to Balentine.
The three people injured were not immediately identified Wednesday night.
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation by Salem police.
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.