Three people taken to hospital after multi-car crash in Salem, NH

Three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a three-car crash in Salem, N.H. on Wednesday evening, said Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Paul Balentine.

Salem police and fire responded to reports of a three-car crash at the intersection of Lowell Road and Brady Avenue shortly before 5 p.m., Balentine said.

Police found a total of six occupants in the three cars, three of whom were unharmed. The other three were taken to an area hospital, Balentine said.