Vocational students puts skills to use upgrading Norton housing complex

About 38 students are participating in the renovations, part of a program in which the school undertakes community projects to enhance their learning, according to Bob Foley, a vocational coordinator at Southeastern. Working under faculty supervision, the students are involved in all facets of the work, from acquiring materials to the actual construction.

In November, students from Southeastern’s carpentry program embarked on the first phase of a project to upgrade the decking and outdoor stairs of the 13 residential buildings at Woodland Meadows, which contains 130 units for seniors and people with disabilities.

Students from Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton are lending their skills to provide updated and safer facilities for residents of a Norton Housing Authority complex.

Advertisement

“We’re excited at the opportunity,” said Marc Raimondo, the carpentry instructor overseeing the Norton project. “It gives the students a chance to have a real job-site experience. With shop work, you can only go so far, so having actual exposure to the job site kicks the education up a notch.”

Foley said helping meet a need in a Southeastern district community also can be a social-emotional learning experience for students. “They realize this housing is set up for elderly persons that need a place to live — that’s something you can’t teach out of a textbook.”

Southeastern junior Jason Micciantuono, a Norton resident who is participating in the project, said he likes the fact that “I’m helping out my own town by doing this.” '

Micciantuono said he also envisions the satisfaction of being able to say, “I built that” when the project is done. “I like that I can see how the finished product looks, how everything comes together.”

Missie Saulsby, the Housing Authority’s executive director, said Woodland Meadows was built in the 1970s, and though the decks and stairways at the West Main Street complex have gotten some maintenance over the years, they are ripe for an overhaul.

Advertisement

Saulsby said having Southeastern perform the work allows her agency to undertake the project at a reduced cost. The student labor is free; the authority is paying for materials and donating to a Southeastern scholarship fund that provides free tools to selected graduating students. Saulsby said the collaboration also “gives students the experience they need for the future.”

Each building at Woodland Meadows has two second-story decks — one in front and one in back — and outdoor stairs at each end that lead to the decks.

The work involves removing the aging wooden floorboards of the decks and replacing them with a more durable and smoother composite material. The horizontal treads and vertical risers of the outdoor stairs are being replaced with the same material.

The renovations will enhance the long-term structural stability of the decks and stairways, while providing residents a safer walking surface, according to Foley.

In the first phase, the renovations are being carried out on the front sides of four buildings. Saulsby said her goal is to have that work finished by June, and then to have the fronts of the remaining nine buildings done by the end of 2022, subject to funding and the ability of the school to meet that timeline. Renovations in the back of the building would be done in subsequent years.

Xavier Rodriguez, a junior at Southeastern and project participant, also enjoys “helping out a community that needs our help.”

Advertisement

“It makes me feel good when I come back to school,” added the Brockton resident who aspires to be an architect. He said it is also rewarding to be able to apply the techniques he learned in class at an actual job site.

“It definitely gives me more confidence,” Rodriguez said.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.



