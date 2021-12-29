Wellesley Public Schools suspends winter sports due to rising coronavirus cases

Wellesley Public Schools will suspend its winter sports season until further notice due to a “major increase of [COVID-19] cases” within the district’s athletic teams along with rising cases across the state, the district announced on its website Wednesday.
The district decided to cancel all in-person practices, games, meets, and competitions after consulting with school officials and the Wellesley Health Department, the statement said.
The decision comes after the district reported 49 positive cases from Dec. 16-29 on its COVID-19 dashboard, including 29 cases within Wellesley High School.
