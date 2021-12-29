Westerly Hospital announces ‘extremely limited’ visitor policy as COVID-19 cases spike

Visitors who get exceptions don’t have to show proof of vaccination, Yale New Haven Health said.

Under the policy, no visitation will be allowed to hospitalized patients, except at the discretion of the patient’s care team. Exceptions will be given for any patients who need a support person under Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, or in imminent end of life situations. When a patient is imminently dying, two visitors can be at the bedside, Yale New Haven Health said.

Yale New Haven Health, which includes Westerly Hospital, said it would institute an “extremely limited” visitation policy systemwide starting Thursday because of concerns over the Omicron variant and the increasing community spread of COVID-19.

The new policy includes inpatients, emergency departments, outpatient surgeries and procedural areas. People who have procedures or operations will have to get picked up outside unless absolutely necessary, and only one support person will be permitted in obstetrics, the hospital group said. Pediatric patients will only be allowed one guardian at a time.

“In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases, we made the difficult decision to once again, implement a strict visitation policy,” Dr. Thomas Balcezak, the chief clinical officer of Yale New Haven Health, said in a written statement. “By taking these steps, we are making every effort to keep risk minimized and ensure the health and well-being of both staff and patients across our health system. The health and safety of our patients, families and staff members is our top priority. This visitation restriction will balance preventing the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 with the needs of our patients and their loved ones.”

In addition to Westerly Hospital in Rhode Island, Connecticut-based Yale New Haven Health includes Yale New Haven Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, and Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.

Lifespan, Rhode Island’s largest hospital system, recently instituted a policy under which visitors will have to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a recent negative PCR test.

The system said it would permit exceptions for end-of-life visitation, escorts for patients with disabilities, parents and caregivers of pediatric patients, birthing partners, and “in other designated circumstances at the discretion of the clinical care team.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.