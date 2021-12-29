‘A Christmas miracle.’ This puppy was lost in Harvard, and residents answered the call

Her owner, Darlene Hazel, said she and her family had just arrived at her mother-in-law’s house for dinner when Nala took off.

Nala, a 4-month-old golden retriever puppy who resides in Harvard, ran away on Christmas and wasn’t seen again for days.

When a puppy went missing on Christmas in the town of Harvard, members of the community were quick to step up and launch a massive search.

“Nala got spooked, a little scared, and she just bolted into the dark,” she said.

Hazel and her family immediately began looking for her and calling out her name.

“Ten minutes turned into 20 minutes.... and then it became a full on search,” she said. “We were just heartsick.”

The police came, and Hazel and her family kept looking for Nala, but their efforts to locate her were unsuccessful. They resumed their search early the next morning, and were soon joined by a team of volunteers who deployed infrared cameras, all-terrain vehicles, and several drones to assist in the search for Nala.

“The whole community came together, they did everything and anything,” said Hazel. “It was amazing what people showed up to do. People were hiking through brush and swamps and water.”

They expanded the search into Ayer and Lancaster, but still found no trace of Nala. Hazel and her family and friends also spread the word on social media, posting photos of Nala on local Facebook groups. They reached out to traditional media outlets as well, and appeared on the evening TV news, appealing to the public to report sightings of Nala and asking for her safe return, no questions asked. It wasn’t until Tuesday afternoon that Hazel’s son got a phone call. Someone had found Nala.

“She’s in fantastic shape. She’s totally fine,” she said. “It really is a Christmas miracle.”

Another lost dog made it home safely thanks to the quick thinking of a Massachusetts State Police trooper. State Police said on Christmas afternoon, Trooper David Phan was driving home after his shift when he noticed traffic ahead of him swerving to avoid something in the middle of the road. He was driving southbound on Route 3 in Duxbury and stopped when he realized it was a dog. With the help of some Good Samaritans, he was able to corral the dog and get her into his cruiser. The dog, whose name is Willow, was a bit wet but otherwise (thankfully) not injured. Phan ended up locating her owner, who was out looking for her, and drove her back to her family in Pembroke.

State Police posted photos of Willow on social media and described her safe return to her family as “the best Christmas gift they got that day.”

“Nice work, Trooper, and all who helped,” police wrote on Facebook. “We’re very happy Willow made it home safely.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.