With COVID-19 cases surging, Rockport cancels New Year’s Eve celebration, other communities scale back

“COVID case counts and test positivity figures are very high in Rockport and across Massachusetts, and they are expected to go even higher with the arrival of the new variant,” the statement said. “The Rockport New Year’s Eve Board of Directors is gravely concerned about the safety of a large indoor event at this time.”

Citing high COVID case numbers in town and across Massachusetts, organizers of the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Rockport have confirmed that they’re cancelling this year’s lineup of live performances and other attractions, as a pandemic-weary Commonwealth closes the book on 2021.

Organizers said they were shelving this year’s slate of New Year’s Eve entertainment out of an abundance of caution.

“RNYE will offer refunds to all who have bought buttons,” the statement said. “However RNYE would appreciate the donation of button purchases to defray this year’s unrecoverable expenses and ensure a successful event next year. People who have purchased buttons online will be contacted by email. People who have purchased buttons at stores or at other events may contact RNYE by email at info@rockportnye.org or by phone at 978-309-9743.”

A number of communities have either cancelled or scaled back their New Year’s Eve festivities, owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

First Night Northampton has cancelled all indoor, in-person events this year, according to the annual celebration’s website. The site said First Night “will now be a live-stream broadcast to social media” and public access television.

“I know how much time and planning has gone into creating this signature arts event for downtown Northampton, and I share in the disappointment that this decision causes for so many, particularly the artists scheduled to perform,” said Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz in a statement posted to the event website.

“However, due to the exponential increase of the COVID-19 omicron variant infections, public health officials have acted swiftly to cancel indoor First Night activities,” Narkewicz said. “This will aid in halting the rapid spread of the infection in our city, and prevent our community hospital from being overwhelmed.”

First Night Boston returns this year after an all-virtual affair last time around, officials announced Tuesday.

Centered around Copley Square, this year’s First Night will include a parade, and performances by Ayla Brown, the Puppet Showplace Theater, and Chu Ling Dance Academy, among others. (A complete lineup and schedule is available at firstnightboston.org). Fireworks return at 7 p.m. and again at midnight to mark the new year.

T.K. Skenderian, a spokesman for First Night Boston, said most events will be held outdoors to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

“We’ll be working with the city and state as we have been just to make sure it’s a safe event for everyone,” Skenderian said.

Masks are suggested but not required for outdoor First Night events. Masks are mandatory for indoor performances, however. Five shows are scheduled indoors at Boston’s Trinity Church, Old South Church, and First Church.

The Boston event will adjust its COVID-19 protocols to adhere to city and state recommendations if changes come before New Year’s Eve, according to the bash’s website.

