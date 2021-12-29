Woman seriously injured after being struck by dump truck in Falmouth

A woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a dump truck in the parking lot of a Falmouth convenience store Wednesday morning, police said in a statement.

Falmouth police responded to the Express Mart on Alphonse Street for reports that a dump truck backed into a woman standing behind the vehicle around 10:34 a.m., according to the statement.

Preliminary investigations found that the truck’s backup warning function appeared to be working properly, and police say the woman may have been distracted by her cellphone at the time of the crash.