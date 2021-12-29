Worcester officials to limit audience sizes at school sporting events, hand out masks daily to staff amid COVID-19 surge

“In anticipation of a difficult January, all Worcester Public Schools staff will receive one KN95 mask per day from Jan. 3 until February vacation,” Petty told reporters. “Also beginning on Jan. 3 at sporting events ... [the city will] only allow for spectators [to be] just parents and siblings until the end of January right now. So it’ll just be parents and siblings attending sporting events.”

Worcester officials are limiting who can cheer on school athletes in the stands amid rising COVID-19 case numbers, and all staffers in the city’s public school system will get one KN95 mask daily from Jan. 3 until February break, Mayor Joseph M. Petty announced Wednesday during a news briefing.

Petty also urged residents who aren’t vaccinated to get themselves inoculated.

“With New Year’s Eve celebrations coming, we can anticipate increases in cases for the foreseeable future,” the mayor said. “Please stay safe this holiday season. Get tested. Get vaccinated. Get your booster. Be mindful of the size of your holiday gatherings. Mask up, if you have young children or seniors in close proximity, and try to practice” social distancing.

Reporters also heard a stark warning from Dr. Michael P. Hirsh, medical director of Worcester’s Board of Public Health.

“We know that we’re in the teeth of a really, really big surge, a bigger surge than we’ve ever seen before,” Hirsh said. “Close to 1,000 cases just in one day. ... So, there a lot of folks out there that are positive, which emphasizes the fact that you, as a private citizen here in Worcester County, have to really do a risk assessment [for] every activity that you plan on doing.”





