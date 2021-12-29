Wu moves swearing-in for city councilors outdoors, citing concerns about COVID-19 surge

The inauguration ceremony for city councilors was initially set to be held indoors but will instead take place in the City Hall courtyard on Jan. 3 beginning at 10 a.m., Wu’s office said in a statement. The ceremony will also be streamed on the city’s website at boston.gov.

Wu cited concerns about the virus’s winter surge as cases have been climbing across Massachusetts and the nation with no signs of letting up heading into the new year, fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

On the same day that the state set a new daily record with 15,163 new confirmed coronavirus cases, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced plans to move next month’s swearing-in ceremony for new and returning city councilors outdoors and limit the number of guests attending.

In the statement, Wu said the decision was made after consulting with the City Council and Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission, a cabinet-level position in Wu’s administration.

“Hospitalizations and COVID-19 positivity are surging and coupled with the Omicron variant’s high transmissibility, we must use every precaution —including limiting large indoor gatherings — in addition to vaccines, boosters, masking and staying home when ill,” Ojikutu said in the statement.

City Council President Ed Flynn said the additional precautions are necessary to prevent further spreading the virus and “protect vulnerable neighbors.”

“The decision to hold the City Council swearing-in ceremony outside at City Hall is one that is based on science and guidance from our public health officials, and what they deem to be in the best interest of keeping our communities safe and healthy so that we do not overwhelm our healthcare system during this wave,” Flynn said in the statement.

Newly elected councilors include Brian Worrell (District 4), Kendra Hicks (District 6) and Tania Fernandes Anderson (District 7). At-large city councilors Michael Flaherty and Julia Mejia held onto their seats in November’s election and will be joined by newcomers Ruthzee Louijeune and Erin Murphy. Councilors Frank Baker (District 3), Ricardo Arroyo (District 5), and Liz Breadon (District 9) defeated challengers and will return for another term. Councilors Flynn (District 2), Lydia Edwards (District 1), and Kenzie Bok (District 8) ran unopposed in November.

Newly elected officials must be sworn in on the first Monday of January, in accordance with the city’s charter, the statement said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.