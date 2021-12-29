A year after Boston City Council approval, family homelessness commission yet to meet

The initiative would exist for “as long as it takes to develop a comprehensive, actionable plan to end family homelessness, up to 5 years from the founding.”

Last December, the city council unanimously passed a measure that would create a panel that would work to identify gaps in resources for homeless families, conduct a cost analysis of the problem, and generate a thorough plan that would unite city and state resources in a coordinated effort with the ultimate goal of ending family homelessness.

More than a year after the Boston City Council approved creating a commission to end family homelessness, the panel has yet to meet and is still without a director to guide its work.

Advertisement

City officials point to the unusual nature of the last year as part of the reason why the commission has yet to come to fruition. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect day-to-day life, and the city has had three different mayors during 2021, which has led to an unusual amount of instability at City Hall. City authorities received the budgetary authority to hire someone to oversee the staffing of the commission and a position was advertised, but the city could not find “the perfect candidate” through such a process, according to the Wu administration.

The post is now being advertised for a second time, and the city expects that, barring anything unforeseen, the position will be filled during the first quarter of next year. Mayor Michelle Wu is briefed daily on the city’s homelessness response, according to city officials, and an audit of city properties that could be used to house and help people who are living on the streets is currently underway.

Wu’s office said recently that the city is hiring the Technical Assistance Collaborative, a Boston-based housing and community support nonprofit, to assist in drafting a plan to address family homelessness and partnering with the United Way to help staff the committee.

Advertisement

Her administration also cites a reduction in the number of homeless families from last year as evidence of the good work that has been done on the issue in Boston despite the failure to get the commission up and running. The total number of family households in emergency shelter and transitional housing programs decreased by 380 households, from 1,294 in 2020 to 914 this year.

Additionally, homeless children and adults in all family emergency shelters and transitional housing decreased by more than a quarter, from 4,021 last year to 2,954 this year. There were no unsheltered families on Boston’s streets on the night of the 2021 annual homeless census, conducted in late January, according to authorities.

“We continue to work intensely to address the unique needs of unhoused families and individuals, successfully reducing the number of unhoused families in emergency shelters during the pandemic while adding hundreds of low threshold beds across the city,” said Wu, who was sworn-in last month, in a recent statement. “While we continue to search for the right person to lead this commission, we will continue to prioritize bringing unhoused families and individuals into housing and out of the cold.”

Outgoing Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, who filed the proposal that created the commission, said the lack of progress is frustrating, while adding that she was assured by Wu administration officials that they are committed to making the commission a reality.

Advertisement

“Certainly disappointed that we haven’t gotten there yet,” said Essaibi George, whose term will end once the new council is sworn-in next month. “COVID de-railed some of this work.”

To end family homelessness, Essaibi George said the city needs to build more affordable housing and forge a better partnership with the state on the issue.

“Family homelessness can be a complicated issue, you’re dealing with kids, you’re dealing with adults, you’re dealing with people with variety of needs,” she said.

The family homelessness commission, as passed by the council last year, is supposed to include a mayor or their designee, a city councilor, a pair of City Hall cabinet chiefs, the schools superintendent, and the governor or their designee, among others. The ordinance passed by the council would includes authorizing a special advisor on family homelessness in the city’s Department of Neighborhood Development to implement the policy developed by the commission.

Jim Stewart, a founding steering committee member for SIFMA Now!, a group that advocates for safe consumption sites in the state, said “not acting just underlines how the needs of poor families only get addressed when their needs happen to ‘converge’ with the developers and the electeds who represent them.”

“Affordable units get, cosmetically, added to big developments; ‘fig leafs’ to obscure the city’s continuing surrender to for-profit developers,” said Stewart, who is the director of the First Church Shelter in Cambridge, in a statement. “Maybe the new administration will try to move things forward?”

Advertisement

The area known as “Mass. and Cass,” which is the epicenter of the city’s opioid crisis, continues to be a focus of the Wu administration’s homelessness response. Boston intends to clear out the tent encampments located near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard by Jan. 12.

Wu has said the city has identified more than 150 new housing units that will offer medical services, drug counseling, and mental health programming to help people make the transition from living on the streets.

Additionally, a new state-of-the-art engagement center on Atkinson Street opened over the weekend. Wu’s office said the goal of the center is “to provide individuals navigating homelessness or substance use with a safe place to connect, meet their basic needs, and engage in services.”

The new building includes indoor restroom and shower access, a room for workshops and group counseling, and a station for storing and charging cell phones. The center’s draws its staff from the Boston Public Health Commission’s recovery services team.

















Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.